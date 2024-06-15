The HGTV Moment That Knocked Chip & Joanna Gaines Off Their Pedestal With Fans

Chip and Joanna Gaines' empire also includes a controversial Target partnership and a massive book deal with publishing giant, HarperCollins. The couple signed the contract, reportedly worth $12.5 million for a total of five books, in 2017. However, the deal was soured when the Gaines were sued in December 2022 by their literary agent. David Vigliano of Vigliano Associates represented the couple in the deal and the firm was reportedly guaranteed 7.5% of the takings, which they received for the first two releases. But Chip and Joanna then allegedly tried to restructure the deal to cut their agent out of the contract.

The suit sought at least $1 million in damages, though it's unclear at the time of writing if the matter was ever resolved. Ironically, earlier that same year, the celebrity couple was also sued by Chip's former Magnolia Real Estate partners, Waco attorneys John L. Lewis and Rick L. Clark, for allegedly cutting them out of their HGTV deal. That case was ultimately dismissed in 2020, with Chip countersuing for defamation. The issue was then settled out of court in July 2023 under confidential terms. With such money matters playing out publicly, the residents of Waco, Texas, where the Gaines made their name, are not impressed.