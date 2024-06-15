The HGTV Moment That Knocked Chip & Joanna Gaines Off Their Pedestal With Fans
Chip and Joanna Gaines have been a staple at HGTV since joining the network in May 2013 when their hit show "Fixer Upper" was first introduced. They later left to launch their own Magnolia Network and with more than 250 home renovations under their belts, they have garnered a massive fanbase. However, one instance may have hinted that their star is losing its shine. In May 2024, the trailer for their latest show, "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse," was released. Fans were granted a sneak peek into how the couple planned to restore a Lake Waco home together, to celebrate the original "Fixer Upper" series. Unfortunately, excitement for the "The Lakehouse" quickly dwindled when Chip revealed in the clip that he'd actually purchased the home.
Many felt that the couple was trying to rub their net worth, which is estimated to be around $50 million, in the faces of viewers. When Chip and Joanna's Magnolia Network production company shared the trailer on Instagram, fans expressed their disdain in the comments section, with one user writing, "I don't like watching HGTV personalities renovating their own luxury 2nd or 3rd homes. It looks like they're showing off." Others agreed with this sentiment, with one person cleverly asserting, "They're no longer relatable to the average Jo." Sadly, it wasn't the only time their substantial wealth was put on display, which joins a list of controversial things everyone ignores about Chip and Joanna.
Chip and Joanna Gaines' million dollar book deal was controversial
Chip and Joanna Gaines' empire also includes a controversial Target partnership and a massive book deal with publishing giant, HarperCollins. The couple signed the contract, reportedly worth $12.5 million for a total of five books, in 2017. However, the deal was soured when the Gaines were sued in December 2022 by their literary agent. David Vigliano of Vigliano Associates represented the couple in the deal and the firm was reportedly guaranteed 7.5% of the takings, which they received for the first two releases. But Chip and Joanna then allegedly tried to restructure the deal to cut their agent out of the contract.
The suit sought at least $1 million in damages, though it's unclear at the time of writing if the matter was ever resolved. Ironically, earlier that same year, the celebrity couple was also sued by Chip's former Magnolia Real Estate partners, Waco attorneys John L. Lewis and Rick L. Clark, for allegedly cutting them out of their HGTV deal. That case was ultimately dismissed in 2020, with Chip countersuing for defamation. The issue was then settled out of court in July 2023 under confidential terms. With such money matters playing out publicly, the residents of Waco, Texas, where the Gaines made their name, are not impressed.
Waco residents might not be fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines
While Chip and Joanna Gaines have undoubtedly helped boost interest in Waco, Texas, locals may not be the biggest fans of the famous couple. In 2021, one commenter in the Reddit subreddit r/Waco posed the question: "In General, What Do Wacoans think of Chip and Joanna Gaines?" The thread prompted several users to voice how the former HGTV stars had allegedly caused the cost of living to rise significantly due to their celebrity status. One user claiming to be a Waco resident wrote, "I personally couldn't care less about their fame or fortune and they haven't done so much for the 'community' aside from drive of cost of living with no increase in pay."
By March 2022, homeowners saw an approximate tax appraisal increase of 29%. Some have attributed this to Chip and Joanna's presence, particularly their Magnolia Home storefront inside the Magnolia Market at the Silos. However, it's worth noting that Magnolia Market was reportedly responsible for the whopping 165% boost in tourism to Waco in just one year since it opened. While the local government may be happy with this outcome, residents are divided on the issue. Even with public opinion seemingly swaying, "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse" aired as scheduled on June 2, 2024, and there is no indication that the Gaines will be leaving television anytime soon.