Controversial Things Everyone Ignores About Chip And Joanna Gaines

It's no surprise that the Gaineses are a religious couple; they have shared their Christian beliefs with the media on several occasions. Their beliefs were never really a big deal until 2016, when Kate Aurthur wrote an article for BuzzFeed about the church the Gaineses go to, Antioch Community Church. Their pastor at the church, Jimmy Seibert, referred to Joanna and Chip as his "dear friends" in one video — which put the couple in hot water when it came out that Seibert is against same-sex marriage and supports conversion therapy.

And sure, no one who knows anything about the Gaineses would expect them to be loud and proud LGBTQIA allies, but the fact that they go to a church and are evidently good friends with a pastor who preaches explicitly anti-LGBTQIA sermons suggests the Gaineses may hold similar views.

After all, the pair had pretty weak responses to the backlash around their beliefs: Chip wrote in a blog post, "Joanna and I have personal convictions. One of them is this: we care about you for the simple fact that you are a person, our neighbor on planet earth. It's not about what color your skin is, how much money you have in the bank, your political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender, nationality or faith." Joanna also offered a vague and indirect response to The Hollywood Reporter, claiming that not liking people in the LGBTQIA community is "so far from who we really are."