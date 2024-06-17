Inside Natalie Biden's Relationship With Grandparents Jill And Joe Biden

Natalie Biden is one of Jill and Joe Biden's seven grandkids. Jill and Joe are affectionately known as "Nana and Pop" to their grandchildren. Joe has a reputation for being a hands-on grandfather, frequently calling and texting his grandkids to check in with them. While his grandkids have no problem letting his calls go to voicemail, Joe will answer their calls even during public speaking engagements.

Joe makes a point to clear his schedule to attend his grandchildren's' sporting events. He and Jill also prioritize milestone events in their grandkids' lives. In May 2023, Joe wrapped up his presidential responsibilities in time to go with Jill to Natalie's high school graduation.

Natalie has a tight bond with her grandparents. "Thanksgiving I think is all of our favorite holiday, because we usually go to Nantucket," she explained to "Today" in 2021. "Maisy and I and my grandpa and my uncle and my dad, we used to do a Polar Bear Plunge in Nantucket in November." While it was a family outing, the two cousins noted how it was a little surreal with the contingent of Secret Service personnel and bystanders touting their political support for Joe. Natalie's a big fan of taking a dip in frigid water. She participated in her high school's Polar Bear Plunge as well, and wrote on her alma mater's website that it was her "proudest accomplishment at St. Andrew's School."

