The Tragic Truth Of Alabama Barker
The following article contains references to child neglect, body-shaming, and mental health struggles.
The daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian, Alabama Barker has made the transition from nepo baby to social media influencer and musician. It's a feat that few nepo kids manage to achieve, often overshadowed by the stardom of their famous parents. Being the child of a wildly successful musician, Alabama was never lacking in inspiration while growing up, and she credits her father's flair for creativity with enabling her to embrace her own artistic pursuits. "He's a rockstar, but a dad first," she told Galore Magazine. "He's taught me so much about the art of music and how I can use it as my main source of expression. His support system is unmatched and always shows me how much he believed in me."
But Alabama Barker's stunning transformation into a star in her own right has been anything but a smooth journey. Though she was born into considerable wealth and privilege, the influencer has also endured considerable tragedy, much of which manifested from an alarmingly young age. Here's the tragic truth of Alabama Barker.
Alabama Barker's parents had a bitter divorce
Alabama Barker's parents, model Shanna Moakler and musician Travis Barker, were married from 2004 to 2006. The influencer was just 7 months old when her parents called it quits via a highly acrimonious and publicized divorce. Moakler allegedly assaulted Paris Hilton after there were reports that her ex was smooching the reality TV star shortly after the split. Meanwhile, Travis accused Moakler of being a bad mom, claims that she vehemently denied.
Years later, the bitterness continued. On a 2024 episode of Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Moakler claimed that her relationship with her children had been wonderful until Travis began dating Kourtney Kardashian. "I don't fault my kids for some of the things that they said," she said in apparent reference to Alabama defending her stepmom. "They were kids and they were influenced ... but a teenager saying one thing one time doesn't take away the years that I did raising my children." Addressing the infamous fight with Hilton, she claimed that Travis was canoodling with the heiress while she was busy raising Alabama. Later, she alleged that Travis wanted to have sex with Kim Kardashian, leading to her officially filing for divorce.
After the episode dropped, Alabama seemingly responded to her mom's claims in an Instagram Story. "Once you stop relying on other individuals your life will become so much better," she wrote (via Us Weekly). "Disappointment in others won't exist."
Alabama Barker seemingly predicted her dad's near-fatal plane crash
Back in 2008, Travis Barker made headlines when he was involved in a catastrophic plane crash in South Carolina. Travis and DJ Adam Goldstein were the lone survivors of the crash, which killed four people including the pilot and members of the Blink-182 drummer's team. Travis and Goldstein, the latter of whom died the following year, managed to escape the burning wreckage by jumping through the emergency exit. Travis suffered burns to 65% of his body and almost had his leg amputated, though his limb was spared following extensive surgeries. He suffered from PTSD and suicidal ideation in the aftermath, and developed a severe fear of flying.
Chillingly, Alabama Barker appeared to predict her father's near-fatal accident. In his memoir, "Can I Say," the musician revealed that his daughter, just 3 years old at the time of the crash, begged him not to board the plane. "[She] just kept saying, 'The roof's gonna come off, Dad, the roof's gonna come off,'" Travis wrote.
After he escaped the plane, Travis was still on fire. "I kept running, hoping that would put out the flames," he wrote. "At that moment, I felt like I was running for my family. I didn't care about anything except being with my kids, my father, my sister, Shanna ... I didn't think I was going to survive."
Alabama Barker alleged that her mom was neglectful
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship has been one of the most enduring of the Karjenner clan. Kardashian has developed a close bond with stepdaughter Alabama Barker, which is in stark contrast to the influencer's difficult relationship with her biological mom. In 2016, Travis alleged that Shanna Moakler was exposing the couple's children to drugs and guns, and was sending Alabama to school without lunch.
In 2021, Alabama publicly refuted Moakler's declaration that she's a loving mom, and reiterated her father's neglect allegations. "My mom has never completely been in my life, can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?" she wrote on Instagram (via the Daily Mail). "Did your mom ask to see you on Mother's Day cause mine didn't? I'm done keeping a secret, reality shows." Subsequently, she revealed that she had gone no-contact with her mom and unfollowed her on Instagram. The two did, however, appear to reconcile in 2022.
Though Alabama has a difficult relationship with her mom, she has praised Kourtney for being a great parental figure to her. "You're the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom," she wrote in an Instagram Story (via E! News). "Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first ... I wouldn't want another step mom."
As a child, Alabama Barker was targeted by online predators
In 2019, when Alabama Barker was just 13 years old, she was sent inappropriate messages by Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota (though it is believed that he may have been sending her DMs as far back as 2016, when she was 10). Sierota, who was 20 in 2019, repeatedly sent the youngster DMs, ranging from "Hi" to "I think ur beautiful." He even invited her to a barbecue at his home. In screenshots obtained by The Blast, Alabama finally replied to the musician after his repeated harassment, writing, "Ur like 40." Sierota apologized for the messages, but also stated that he was in fact 20. "Ok but u understand I'm a child?" Alabama replied.
Speaking to the outlet, Travis Barker said that he was appalled by Sierota's behavior. "When I found out a 20 year old man was trying to get in touch with my 13 year old daughter by filling her Instagram messages with party invites and compliments I was disgusted," he said. "That's predatory behavior and there is nothing cool, normal or ok about it at all."
In a statement to The Daily Beast, Sierota claimed that he thought Alabama was an adult. "I didn't realize she was a minor and assumed she was my age," he said. "I made a careless mistake and this is a big lesson for me. I would like to apologize again to Alabama, her dad Travis, and her family."
She has been bullied by online trolls
As an influencer, Alabama Barker has long been the target of the ire of trolls. In 2022, despite being just 16 years old, Barker revealed that her DMs were full of hate messages. Addressing the hate in a since deleted TikTok video (via Yahoo! Life), she argued that she was far from a problematic influencer and the negativity was thus unwarranted. "First thing I'm gonna say is, I'm a human being. I have feelings, no matter how many times you guys think that I just scroll past comments and I don't read the hurtful DMs, I completely do," she said. The bullying became so severe that she contemplated deleting her social media accounts.
In a 2023 chat with E! News, she opened up about the ways she copes with online bullying, noting that, as a beauty content creator, she is often on the receiving end of toxic influencer-shaming. "I just feel like it's a self-projection," she said, "and I hate that for them because I wish them the best and it's just them projecting their insecurities. And you just need to know to keep going when people do something like that." She later clapped back at folks who shamed her for the way she does her makeup, arguing that she could say far meaner things about trolls if she were that way inclined.
The influencer was heartbroken over the loss of her dog
In a 2017 promo for PETA, Alabama Barker and Travis Barker chatted about their love of creatures big and small. "[Alabama] would have a farm if I had the land," the Blink-182 rocker said. "We've always loved animals." Understandably, when one of their beloved pets died in 2022, the family was hit hard.
In November of that year, Alabama lost her childhood dog, a French bulldog named Blue. Alabama and her dad were seen looking tearful as they left a vet in Los Angeles, suggesting that Blue may have been put to sleep. On TikTok, Alabama shared a video of her and her dad comforting the pup, who appeared to have an IV attached to his paw. "I love you blue, you will never understand how much you helped me on my darkest days ... I'll never forget you my baby, I know you'll have the most amazing time up in doggy heaven, until we meet again my love," she wrote on her Instagram Story (via Page Six). Travis also honored the pup on Instagram, writing, "You were the best dog. I was always waiting for you to say something."
Two years after her loss, Alabama revealed in a since deleted TikTok video (via The Sun) that Blue died after being diagnosed with a tumor. "He got multiple surgeries, but the cancer kept coming back," she explained. "They informed us he is in lots of pain and had to get to the rainbow bridge."
Alabama Barker has been subjected to body-shaming
Being body-shamed by total strangers is never fun, and unfortunately, Alabama Barker is no stranger to having her appearance be picked apart. In a TikTok video uploaded in 2023, the influencer called out body-shamers, who accused her of catfishing and called out the supposed differences in her social media uploads and pap shots. "First of all, let me eat you up because I'm so fat," she said. "Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for the views ... You guys also act like I've gained 1,000 pounds. It's like 5 or 10 pounds. It's so normal for a lot of girls. Weight fluctuates." She emphasized that she didn't want young girls watching her videos to feel bad about themselves if they gain weight.
The following year, her appearance was once again called into question, with social media users claiming that she had undergone various cosmetic procedures. However, replying to negative comments on Instagram (via People), she denied that she'd had plastic surgery, but admitted to getting lip fillers. In an April 2024 Instagram Story, she addressed a fan's question about the scrutiny she's had to deal with as a public figure. "I'd be lying if I said it doesn't hurt, but it's not something I can control ... The best thing I can do is just ignore it and realize how blessed and loved I am by many," she wrote (via People).
She suffers from an autoimmune disorder
Following the spate of comments regarding her appearance, Alabama Barker revealed in the aforementioned TikTok that she has a thyroid disorder. In 2023, she shared with her followers that the condition has caused her weight to fluctuate. Though it's unknown what type of thyroid condition Barker has (she referred to herself as suffering from an autoimmune disorder), a 2018 study shows that an underactive thyroid — hypothyroidism — can often result in weight gain. A small amount of weight loss can occur once a patient is treated with thyroid medication.
The following year, Barker worried fans when she posted, then swiftly deleted, a snap of herself in a hospital bed along with the caption, "Send me your prayers" (via Hello!). It is unknown whether her hospitalization relates to her thyroid disorder or another illness. Remaining vague, she later took to her Instagram Story (via the Daily Mail) to thank fans for their well wishes. "Thank you for all of the love and support," she wrote. "If I didn't answer your message it's only because I haven't been on my phone. I'm currently getting better. Love you guys."
After losing both her grandparents, Alabama Barker commemorated them with a tattoo
Alabama Barker suffered yet more tragedy when her maternal grandmother, Gail Moakler, died in February 2023, aged 77. Gail and Barker appeared to share a close relationship, as the former cared for her granddaughter following her father's near-fatal plane crash in 2008.
Just seven months later, Barker's maternal grandfather, John Moakler, also died. "With the heaviest heart ... I'm writing this message it was hard to [lose] both of you in one year, but today my grandpa went up to heaven," Barker wrote in her Instagram Story (via The Sun). "I love you very dearly, both of you! And I hope you are reunited & finally at relief. 'Til we meet again." Posting on her own Instagram account, Barker's mom, Shanna Moakler, revealed that John was a doctor who was much loved by his family. "The only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother," she wrote. "I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him."
In a sweet tribute, Barker had a tattoo to commemorate the lives of both her grandparents. Sharing a snap of a small cross tattooed on her middle finger, Barker wrote on her Instagram Story (via People), "For my grandparents." Her mom reposted the snap to her own Story, writing, "They loved you so much."
Alabama Barker has suffered from mental health issues
In a Q&A posted to her YouTube channel in 2023, Alabama Barker opened up about her lifelong struggle with an anxiety disorder. However, due to her influencer status, she said that people often dismiss her mental health struggles. "They're like, 'How could you have anxiety?'" she said. "I mean, everyone can have it. I've had it my whole life since I could remember. It's hard. It's scary." She also revealed that she has a phobia of vomiting — clinically known as emetophobia — and that this was one of the main causes of her anxiety. However, she stated that she was still figuring out how to deal with her phobia. According to a 2013 study, emetophobia usually stems from a traumatic childhood incident involving vomiting, and can be treated with gradual exposure therapy.
In addition to her anxiety and phobia, Barker divulged in a since deleted 2024 TikTok video (via The Sun) that she was suffering from derealization, which causes a detachment from the self. When a fan commented that they, too, suffer from derealization, Barker replied, "I swear to god I haven't been the same [sic] it's like a fight with your own head." Interestingly, her brother, Landon Barker, also suffers from derealization. We've already lost too many TikTok stars, so it's important that the influencer is openly discussing her mental health issues with her young fans, in turn helping to alleviate the associated stigma.
If you or anyone you know may be the victim of child abuse, or may need help with mental health, contact the relevant resources below:
-
The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
-
The Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.