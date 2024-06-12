The Tragic Truth Of Alabama Barker

Alabama Barker's parents, model Shanna Moakler and musician Travis Barker, were married from 2004 to 2006. The influencer was just 7 months old when her parents called it quits via a highly acrimonious and publicized divorce. Moakler allegedly assaulted Paris Hilton after there were reports that her ex was smooching the reality TV star shortly after the split. Meanwhile, Travis accused Moakler of being a bad mom, claims that she vehemently denied.

Years later, the bitterness continued. On a 2024 episode of Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Moakler claimed that her relationship with her children had been wonderful until Travis began dating Kourtney Kardashian. "I don't fault my kids for some of the things that they said," she said in apparent reference to Alabama defending her stepmom. "They were kids and they were influenced ... but a teenager saying one thing one time doesn't take away the years that I did raising my children." Addressing the infamous fight with Hilton, she claimed that Travis was canoodling with the heiress while she was busy raising Alabama. Later, she alleged that Travis wanted to have sex with Kim Kardashian, leading to her officially filing for divorce.

After the episode dropped, Alabama seemingly responded to her mom's claims in an Instagram Story. "Once you stop relying on other individuals your life will become so much better," she wrote (via Us Weekly). "Disappointment in others won't exist."