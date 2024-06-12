Princess Charlotte's Most Adorable Moments When Meeting The Public

Princess Charlotte has her own star power, thanks to her famous family and illustrious lineage. As such, the little princess has been a cultural focus of fascination, particularly in the moments that she's interacted with the public. It seems like there's a certain panache that's specific to the female members of the royal family. While her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis can certainly charm a crowd, it's Charlotte who warms everyone's hearts. Just like her mother Princess Catherine, Charlotte is arguably the "secret weapon" that the royal family needs.

From the moment she first met the world outside of St. Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2015, Princess Charlotte melted our hearts and has continued to do so ever since. The charm also comes with a side of spice, since Princess Charlotte also has a delightfully sassy side and isn't afraid to show it. Because of her robust energy, many have compared Charlotte to her great aunt, Princess Anne, for their ability to balance an entertainingly cheeky side along with a staunch sense of duty.

Charlotte has displayed this charming balance of precociousness and politeness most evidently when she's met the public. While she's obviously been in the spotlight her whole life, it wasn't until a few years ago that she began interacting with and meeting members of the general public, and Charlotte has charmed everyone through and through.

