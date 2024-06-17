The Public Backlash That Hurt Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie The Most

As members of the world's most well-known royal family, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie lead lives of which most people can only dream. However, as with most high-profile individuals, the media — both mainstream and social — often treats them with unwarranted harshness. The worst instance for Beatrice and Eugenie came after their cousin, William, Prince of Wales' 2011 wedding to Catherine, Princess of Wales, when their outfits of choice were unscrupulously mocked.

That kind of coverage can have a profound effect on anyone, but especially on young people. Beatrice and Eugenie were 22 and 21, respectively, at the time of William's wedding and criticism of their appearance at the event hurt. The Daily Mail called them "fashion flops" and referred to their outfits as "outlandish," and as Today pointed out, there was even a Facebook group dedicated to "Princess Beatrice's Ridiculous Wedding Hat" which, thankfully, has since been shut down.

Beatrice wore a beige Valentino Haute Couture outfit with a statement-making pink fascinator at William and Kate Middleton's wedding. It might not have been one of Beatrice's best looks yet, but the reaction was uglier than anything she was wearing. Eugenie told British Vogue that one particularly scathing article had gotten to her sister. Eugenie said, "There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset We were just about to step out, and she had a bit of a wobble and cried." But Beatrice wasn't alone in her feelings.

