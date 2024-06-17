The Public Backlash That Hurt Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie The Most
As members of the world's most well-known royal family, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie lead lives of which most people can only dream. However, as with most high-profile individuals, the media — both mainstream and social — often treats them with unwarranted harshness. The worst instance for Beatrice and Eugenie came after their cousin, William, Prince of Wales' 2011 wedding to Catherine, Princess of Wales, when their outfits of choice were unscrupulously mocked.
That kind of coverage can have a profound effect on anyone, but especially on young people. Beatrice and Eugenie were 22 and 21, respectively, at the time of William's wedding and criticism of their appearance at the event hurt. The Daily Mail called them "fashion flops" and referred to their outfits as "outlandish," and as Today pointed out, there was even a Facebook group dedicated to "Princess Beatrice's Ridiculous Wedding Hat" which, thankfully, has since been shut down.
Beatrice wore a beige Valentino Haute Couture outfit with a statement-making pink fascinator at William and Kate Middleton's wedding. It might not have been one of Beatrice's best looks yet, but the reaction was uglier than anything she was wearing. Eugenie told British Vogue that one particularly scathing article had gotten to her sister. Eugenie said, "There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset We were just about to step out, and she had a bit of a wobble and cried." But Beatrice wasn't alone in her feelings.
Beatrice & Eugenie were upset about the negative coverage
Members of the royal family are expected to rise above tabloid scrutiny, but they're human, after all. Princess Eugenie elaborated that she was "looking after" Princess Beatrice during her "wobble." However, Beatrice quickly shook off the press disapproval for her cousin's sake, looking happy and radiant for the rest of the ceremony.
But she wasn't the only one affected by the media's reaction to her outfit. In the same British Vogue interview, after talking about her sister's tears, Eugenie added, "About an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying." Fortunately, Beatrice returned the favor, offering her sister a shoulder to cry on. As Eugenie explained, "Bea was there for me." According to The Sun, they've described themselves as "each other's rocks" over the years.
The truth is, Princess Eugenie's stunning style transformation proves she can pull off any look, and the day of her cousin's wedding was no exception. She wore a blue and green Vivienne Westwood dress and a blue hat with sprouting flowers and feathers. The Daily Mail's hypercritical article described the dress as "asymmetrical," said the hem "was wonky and wrinkled," and described the skirt as "creased." It's hardly any wonder she ended up in tears.
Beatrice & Eugenie have faced a media backlash before
Along with the occasional fashion faux pas, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie face criticism simplybecause they exist in the royal limelight. Prime Video's "A Very Royal Scandal," for instance, discussed their father's infamous involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, claiming Beatrice supported her father and encouraged him to do his controversial "Newsnight" interview, which made her a target for criticism from the public. A source close to the royals told OK!, "Beatrice is luckily a very resilient young woman. She is trying her very best to stay focused and weather the storm, but it's been tough for her." The source described her as "devastated" by the situation.
But their attire remains their biggest cause for criticism. Per Express, royal fans complained about Eugenie's respectful and stylish outfit at Saudi Arabia's World Economy Forum in 2024. She donned a modest black, floral patterned dress, but social media users suggested it would've looked better with a blazer or cardigan. In 2023, Eugenie told Jessie and Lennie Ware's "Table Manners" podcast that constant scrutiny of her appearance spawned body image issues. "I think that definitely has caused a couple of issues around food, you know, for me, in terms of my relationship with that, or my relationship with having to look a certain way because it's always like, 'That was not a nice outfit', or 'She looked terrible there.'"
Beatrice and Eugenie have a lot going on in their lives, and outlets like the Daily Mail continue to pile the pressure to look immaculate, so it's heartening to know they're looking out for each other. After all, royalty or otherwise, that's what sisters do.