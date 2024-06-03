Princess Beatrice's Best Looks Yet
It's no stretch to say several members of the House of Windsor are some of the most famous people on the planet. Of course, King Charles III and his progeny are written about daily, but the high-profile family tree certainly doesn't stop there. In 2024, after two royals were diagnosed with cancer and forced to retreat from their regular activities, some of their relatives began taking their place at events and in the media. Notably, during Princess Catherine's absence, Princess Beatrice stepped into the spotlight.
Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, has always been a well-known, stylish figure, but due to her place in the line of succession, her sartorial choices don't generate as much attention as, say, an outfit worn by Meghan Markle or the Princess of Wales. Sure, every now and again she'll make headlines for donning a hard-to-miss fascinator to a royal wedding, but for the most part, her looks tend to fly under the radar.
Frankly, Beatrice's fashion moves — especially since she began working with stylist Olivia Buckingham — definitely deserve major buzz. Here are Princess Beatrice's best looks yet.
Princess Beatrice stunned at the 2019 Trooping the Colour
Trooping the Colour, an annual celebration in England that marks the birthday of the reigning monarch, is a major event for the royal family. They gather to honor the leader of the Commonwealth, and it serves as an excuse for the Windsor women to showcase their best fashions. The 2019 Trooping the Colour was a standout moment for Princess Beatrice who shone in a pale pink dress with black stitching detail running down each of her arms. She accessorized the flattering dress with a black and white hat made by Judy Bentinck.
While the dress was certainly a great fashion moment for the young princess, eagle-eyed royal watchers realized they'd seen the dress before. As it turns out, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh — who is Beatrice's aunt and Prince Andrew's sister-in-law — attended the Royal Ascot the year before in the frock. Sporting the same dress as another royal is nothing new, not even for Princess Beatrice. At an event in 2020, for example, Princess Catherine wore a green shimmering dress by The Vampire's Wife that Beatrice was spotted in the year prior. Catherine has taken cues from other royals, too, particularly her late mother-in-law, whose sartorial moves she often emulates.
She looked like a true princess on her wedding day
Many brides dream of looking like a princess at their wedding. Princess Beatrice already had the "princess" thing locked down long before she and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in 2020, but that didn't mean she rested in her laurels when it came time to pick out her wedding dress. Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's daughter looked elegant as can be when she walked down the aisle in her vintage Norman Hartnell dress. She borrowed the gown from her paternal grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The short-sleeved ivory frock was paired with a borrowed headpiece, the diamond fringe tiara that Elizabeth wore on her wedding day, too.
By wearing borrowed pieces, Princess Beatrice was a true champion of sustainable fashion on her wedding day. Though the princess doesn't often speak to the media, she has shown that sustainability is a cause she cares about by rewearing her own pieces and attending certain events like the BBC Earth Experience. The young royal seems to share this interest with King Charles III, a known environmentalist.
Princess Beatrice looked super chic for the holidays in 2022
Christmas is a magical time for many who celebrate, including members of the royal family. The holiday comes with a lot of royal traditions, and it marks one of the few times of the year where everyone is able to step away from their official duties and gather. And when the royals gather, they bring the winter chic year after year. In 2022, Princess Beatrice looked especially stylish in a dark green coat with a fur collar, fur cuffs, and a fur hemline that nearly grazed her ankles. She kept things sleek with a pair of wedged boots and topped off the look with a matching dark green hat with a feather and floral detail.
Christmas 2022 was a unique one for Beatrice, as well as the entire royal family. It was also the first time Beatrice's stepson, Christopher Woolf, was seen at Sandringham for the holiday. It was the first time since the coronavirus outbreak that a church service was held on Christmas at Sandringham. And it was the first Christmas for the royals since Queen Elizabeth II's death. And to make things more unusual, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not there to celebrate.
She wore a bright and stylish dress to King Charles' coronation
A royal coronation isn't exactly something that happens every day. King Charles III's coronation, which took place on May 6, 2023, was the first for the Commonwealth since Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953. The historic occasion featured a lot of pomp, circumstance, and dazzling fashion choices. Princess Beatrice proved that she's as stylish as any of her cousins by wearing a hot pink midi dress with puff sleeves and a matching belt at the waist. She accessorized with an exaggerated gold headband and matching clutch and wore sleek nude pumps on the rainy May day.
Charles' niece stood out thanks to her vibrant outfit, but her ensemble wasn't all that made headlines after the event. Beatrice was one of the few royals whom Prince Harry spoke with at the coronation, and royal watchers sure noticed. Only a few months prior, Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," hit bookshelves, and his fraught relationship with his family was anything but a secret.
In 2024, royal writer David Quinn told the Mirror that Beatrice and her sister are two of the only relatives that Harry still seemed to be on good terms with. What's more, he claimed Prince William and Princess Catherine had their reservations about the Sussexes' bond with Beatrice and Eugenie. "They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family," Quinn said.
Princess Beatrice had another fashionable Christmas season in 2023
Although Princess Beatrice has grown up as a public figure thanks to her position in the royal family — she is ninth in line for the throne, after all — she hasn't experienced nearly as much of the spotlight as her cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry — or Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle, for that matter. But during the holidays in 2023, all eyes were on Princess Beatrice as she looked festive and chic to celebrate Christmas at Princess Catherine's "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" service. The royal wore a tartan dress with sleek boots and kept her locks wavy and parted to the side. Against the evergreens adorned with twinkling lights, Beatrice and her family made for the perfect holiday picture.
Later that season, fans got to know a little bit more about Princess Beatrice and her holiday preferences as she was conversing with the crowd while on the royal family's Christmas Day walk. "I hope it's not too chilly," she addressed the crowd in a video posted by the Daily Mail. "Was everyone singing really well? I love Christmas carols. They just make you feel good," she said. Beatrice wore a monochromatic hat and coat outfit for that occasion.
She stole the show at the Sovereign's Garden Party
The first half of 2024 was an unprecedented time for the royal family. It was marked with unfortunate cancer diagnoses for both King Charles III and Princess Catherine, as well as an unusual photoshop scandal and social media conspiracy theory blitz ahead of Catherine's news. The Princess of Wales was also absent from most of the events she had become a staple at, putting other royal figures at the forefront of Windsor fashion news. At the Sovereign's Garden Party in May of that year, Princess Beatrice was the talk of the event in her bright pink Beulah London dress. She completed the outfit with Jennifer Chamandi heels and an Emily-London headband, making many wonder why her fashion choices hadn't been recognized as much in the past.
While photos of Beatrice's gorgeous outfit made the rounds on the internet, it was also seen in person by thousands of people. As noted, Beatrice wore the Beulah London garment to the Sovereign's Garden Party, an event that thousands of people attend in order to get face time with the royal family. The well-organized gathering takes place multiple times each year at Buckingham Palace and honors the work of public servants across Britain.
Princess Beatrice rocked florals for the 2022 Royal Ascot
The Royal Ascot is another major event on the royal schedule each year. Ascot is a premier racecourse in Britain, and it holds the Royal Ascot annually as a specific time for the monarch and other members of the royal family to watch horse races. The event is similar to the Kentucky Derby in that the country's rich and famous attend the race, and its attendees dress similarly, too. However, the dress for the Royal Ascot can be even more formal than for the Kentucky Derby, depending on what enclosure each guest is in. For example, all those permitted into the Royal Enclosure must wear a hat, and fascinators are not allowed.
In 2022, Princess Beatrice was hitting all the right notes at the Royal Ascot, most certainly following the proper dress code. The royal arrived at the first day's events in a floral dress made by Zimmerman and a headpiece by Juliette Botterill Millinery. Beatrice's outfit had pops of pink throughout, which coordinated well with her husband's pink tie, an accessory to his three-piece suit. The royal-by-marriage also had on a top hat, as is typical for many male attendees of the Royal Ascot.
She turned heads for a royal wedding in Athens
Members of the British royal family rub elbows with royals around the world — and yes, sometimes that means going to one another's weddings. For example, royals from Sweden, Luxembourg, Japan, Malaysia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and more were invited to Princess Catherine and Prince William's wedding. While Prince William and Princess Catherine aren't often seen at royal weddings around the world, other British royals, like Princess Beatrice, attend a fair amount. Beatrice made her presence at Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Nina Flohr's third wedding ceremony in Athens in 2021 known thanks to her form-fitting ivory and black gown. The dress was full of unique details, including a beaded bow embroidered on the front.
A couple years later, Princess Beatrice made another stunning appearance at a royal wedding, this time in Jordan for the marriage of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. Beatrice wore a blush dress made by Reem Acra and accessorized with a special headpiece, the York tiara that Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, received as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth. At that wedding, Princess Catherine and Prince William were in attendance, too, with Catherine also donning some heirloom jewelry, including the iconic Lover's Knot tiara.
Princess Beatrice wore a monochromatic look to the 2019 Royal Ascot
Princess Beatrice has always been a smart dresser, especially when it comes to the Royal Ascot. 2019 was no different for Beatrice at the horse race as she wore a beautiful blue midi-length lace dress made by Maje. She kept things monochromatic with a wide-brimmed hat, off-setting the blue ensemble with a nude clutch and nude heels. Next to her, as is typically the case at royal events, was her sister, Princess Eugenie. The two often either match or coordinate; at the 2019 Royal Ascot, Eugenie was also in a blue dress.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have always been close. The sisters clearly share a special bond when it comes to their style choices, but they've also had to have one another's backs when it comes to being not only royal figures, but the granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II. "It's hard to navigate situations like these because there is no precedent, there is no protocol," Beatrice said to British Vogue in a 2018 interview with the sisters. "We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we're also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye." Eugenie added, "We're each other's rocks. "We're the only other person in each other's lives who can know exactly what the other one is going through."
She shone in purple for her sister's wedding
2018 was a major year for British royal weddings. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot that May, and in October, Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank. While Eugenie obviously stunned in her Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos-made wedding gown, Princess Beatrice also had a fashionable moment in a deep plum dress with a structured bodice. She wore a coordinating purple headpiece and accessorized with simple yet elegant jewelry, most noticeably a bee-shaped brooch reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth II's iconic collection.
As noted, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are quite close, so it came as a surprise to no one that Beatrice served as Eugenie's maid of honor. Ahead of the wedding, the sisters spoke with British Vogue about their style, sisterhood, and Eugenie's then-upcoming nuptials, with Beatrice complimenting her calmness ahead of the event. "Euge is amazing. She's a very modern bride," Beatrice said. Eugenie echoed her sister's sentiment about her ease. "I'm not stressed at all. It's nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters," Eugenie said.
She picked a beautiful gown for the Platinum Jubilee concert
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee was a momentous occasion for the royal family and the entire Commonwealth. The celebration marked Elizabeth's 70th year as monarch, and it's become even more special in retrospect as it was also the last celebration of service before her death. The commemoration was a days-long affair, and the royal family showed up and showed out for each party as far as fashion is concerned. One of the events during the Platinum Jubilee was an epic concert called Party at the Palace that featured performances from global superstars such as Queen and Adam Lambert, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, and Diana Ross.
Princess Beatrice was particularly well-dressed for the occasion. The young royal wore a navy form-fitting dress made by The Vampire's Wife, which she paired with simple jewels and an eye-catching headpiece, which seems to be her uniform for royal events. Beatrice had another good fashion moment that week when she wore a blue Beulah London dress to the Service of Thanksgiving. She also donned another Vampire's Wife dress for the Trooping the Colour, which kicked off the Platinum Jubilee events that year.
She proved in 2023 that she's one to watch at the Royal Ascot
As noted, Princess Beatrice has made many fashionable appearances at the Royal Ascot throughout the years. Beatrice has been so well-dressed for the event in the past that she's made a case that her wardrobe choices should be highly anticipated each year. Any doubters were put in their place in 2023 when she wore a darling floral Beulah London dress with an oversized matching pink headband. While not everyone is a fan of what the princess wears, she continually shows off her personal style while remaining tasteful, appropriate, and confident.
After Princess Beatrice wore the Beulah London (one of her most-worn designers) dress to the Royal Ascot in 2023, the brand shared a photo of her in the dress on Instagram and included details about the dress in the caption. "HRH Princess Beatrice looks beautiful for the first day of Royal Ascot in our Sonia Bud dress," the brand said.