Princess Beatrice's Best Looks Yet

It's no stretch to say several members of the House of Windsor are some of the most famous people on the planet. Of course, King Charles III and his progeny are written about daily, but the high-profile family tree certainly doesn't stop there. In 2024, after two royals were diagnosed with cancer and forced to retreat from their regular activities, some of their relatives began taking their place at events and in the media. Notably, during Princess Catherine's absence, Princess Beatrice stepped into the spotlight.

Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, has always been a well-known, stylish figure, but due to her place in the line of succession, her sartorial choices don't generate as much attention as, say, an outfit worn by Meghan Markle or the Princess of Wales. Sure, every now and again she'll make headlines for donning a hard-to-miss fascinator to a royal wedding, but for the most part, her looks tend to fly under the radar.

Frankly, Beatrice's fashion moves — especially since she began working with stylist Olivia Buckingham — definitely deserve major buzz. Here are Princess Beatrice's best looks yet.