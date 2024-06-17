We Got Rid Of Jelly Roll's Face Tattoos & He Looks Totally Different

Some might say that Jelly Roll without face tattoos is like a time machine that makes the Grammy-nominee look like a happy middle school student — well, a middle schooler who has a beard. As for the advice he has to give others wanting to get some ink, the rapper-turned-singer said to seek out the right artist — one who's highly skilled.

Actually, Jelly Roll advised to get just one person for the work, as opposed to using a bunch of different artists. "Don't just think of what you're tattooing on your body, think about who is tattooing on your body. Pick one artist. Spend as much money as you can on the greatest artist you can afford," he told GQ. "If you can't afford the artist you want right now, start putting money in a coffee can till you can. Do not cheap yourself."

It's probably advice that a younger Jelly Roll wished he would've taken in jail, admitting that he couldn't afford the expensive artists when he was locked up. But he doesn't regret all of his tattoos, because some represent where he is as an adult and not his past. One of those tatts lives on his forehead, and it reads "music man" since his wife Bunnie XO has "married a music man" tattooed on her leg — taken from Elton John's classic "Tiny Dancer."

