How Kate's Cancer Diagnosis Changed William's Relationship With Beatrice And Eugenie

The British royal family was forced to undergo considerable changes in the wake of King Charles III's devastating cancer health crisis, the announcement of which was followed in quick succession by Catherine, Princess of Wales', own cancer diagnosis reveal video. As a result, two of the most prominent and beloved members of The Firm were forced to take an extended break from public duties, leading William, Prince of Wales, to take the reins. On May 21, 2024, he hosted the annual Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in place of his missing father. However, the future king had plenty of support in the form of his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Advertisement

Although the quintessentially British weather should've dampened the mood, everyone was in good spirits as they gathered together to celebrate valued members of the community while also spotlighting their own contributions to the royal family. In fact, William was reportedly so impressed with Beatrice and Eugenie's enthusiastic display on the day that he vowed to include the sisters in future engagements, in a similar manner to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, per The Telegraph.

Moreover, it's worth noting that the princesses opted not to attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games event, which was held in St. Paul's Cathedral earlier in May, which may suggest they're on William's side in the ongoing feud between the brothers and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. As a result, Beatrice and Eugenie could start getting more and more responsibilities going forward.

Advertisement