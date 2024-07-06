How Kate's Cancer Diagnosis Changed William's Relationship With Beatrice And Eugenie
The British royal family was forced to undergo considerable changes in the wake of King Charles III's devastating cancer health crisis, the announcement of which was followed in quick succession by Catherine, Princess of Wales', own cancer diagnosis reveal video. As a result, two of the most prominent and beloved members of The Firm were forced to take an extended break from public duties, leading William, Prince of Wales, to take the reins. On May 21, 2024, he hosted the annual Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in place of his missing father. However, the future king had plenty of support in the form of his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Although the quintessentially British weather should've dampened the mood, everyone was in good spirits as they gathered together to celebrate valued members of the community while also spotlighting their own contributions to the royal family. In fact, William was reportedly so impressed with Beatrice and Eugenie's enthusiastic display on the day that he vowed to include the sisters in future engagements, in a similar manner to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, per The Telegraph.
Moreover, it's worth noting that the princesses opted not to attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games event, which was held in St. Paul's Cathedral earlier in May, which may suggest they're on William's side in the ongoing feud between the brothers and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. As a result, Beatrice and Eugenie could start getting more and more responsibilities going forward.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly eager to step up to the plate
As an insider revealed to The Telegraph Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are "very willing to step up and do more at this current time to help," elaborating, "They're very fond of their cousin and their uncle, and they want to do everything they can to support them. And they believe in the institution they grew up in." As King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, continue taking time off to deal with their respective illnesses, it's becoming increasingly crucial for Prince William to tap more members of the royal family for assistance lest he get burned out by attempting to handle everything himself.
Royal expert Kate Mansey asserted in The Times, in May 2024, that Beatrice, in particular, had emerged as the most likely royal to step up to the plate during the Prince of Wales' time of need. Mansey proclaimed that she was "expected to support the king and senior family members more often in the coming months." And yet, Emily Nash, Hello! magazine's royal editor, clarified that the sisters weren't looking to take on more senior roles going forward, reasoning that Beatrice and Eugenie were simply filling in for the time being, which is unsurprising given they both have demanding jobs outside The Firm.
Beatrice is the vice president of partnerships and strategy at U.S-based tech firm Afiniti, while Eugenie is a director at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth, at home in London.
Were Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie denied the opportunity to be full time working royals?
Suffice it to say that, although they're happy to help Prince William and his father — while also notably supporting causes close to King Charles III's heart — this won't become a full-time job for either of them. As a source informed Hello!, "In a sense, [Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie] have a bit of the best of both worlds at the moment." However, an insider previously claimed to the Daily Beast that Beatrice and Eugenie wanted to be more involved and were annoyed that Charles wouldn't let them. "They are very upset to have been ignored by the king as they feel they have a lot to offer, but, ultimately not surprised," the friend divulged. As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle learned the hard way, though, there's no such thing as being a part-time working royal.
As another source reasoned, "Charles is very fond of the York girls but everyone, including them, accepts there is no place for them to be full time working royals." Considering how successful they've been in their careers, it makes sense that the sisters wouldn't want to give up their lives to serve the crown. Still, the king's modern vision for a monarchy with less active members may mean there's more for Beatrice and Eugenie to do in the future. And, as an insider pointed out to OK! magazine, "There needs to be some younger blood to reach the younger generation, and the only candidates available are Beatrice and Eugenie."