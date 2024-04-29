A Complete Timeline Of King Charles' Cancer Health Crisis And Treatment

Queen Elizabeth II called 1992 her annus horribilis, a Latin phrase that roughly translates to "disastrous year" or "terrible year." 1992 was deserving of the title. That year, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips' divorce was made final, Prince Andrew and Duchess Sarah Ferguson split up, and the future King Charles III and Princess Diana announced their separation. To add to the queen's misery, an unauthorized biography detailing Diana and Charles' unhappy marriage hit bookshelves, leading to a wildly unpleasant media tempest. Then, before the year was out, a fire broke out in Windsor Castle, causing devastating damage. It might be safe to say that, 32 years later, Charles III is having his own annus horribilis.

2024 kicked off with Charles being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate. Before the king went public with his diagnosis, Kensington Palace shared that Princess Catherine was undergoing abdominal surgery for an undisclosed condition and would only return to her duties after Easter. Next, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, announced that she'd been diagnosed with cancer again. In February, Charles announced that he'd been diagnosed with cancer. The following month, Princess Catherine shared her own cancer announcement with the public.

There's been no shortage of speculation about what the king's diagnosis could mean for the future of the royal family. Naturally, interest in the king's diagnosis has remained high, and if you're still trying to wrap your head around the whole affair, scroll down for a complete timeline of King Charles' health crisis.