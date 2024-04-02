This Rumored Motivation Behind Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement Is So Heartbreaking

After months of wild rumors and speculation about her health, what really happened to Catherine, Princess of Wales finally became clear when her video announcing her cancer diagnosis was released on March 22. But, after the PR disaster that preceded it and how rampant the rumors were, there was something about the video and when it was released that felt strange. What prompted Kate to make this announcement in this way and when she did?

According to new reports, it seems that this was the only way Kate could break the news before someone else did. Per the Daily Mail, someone reportedly got in contact with Kensington Palace asking about Kate's cancer diagnosis, and they felt compelled to move forward with the official announcement as quickly as possible

Royal fans had their own theories, of course, with some suggesting that it was an attempt to break the news before Easter celebrations sans the princess prompted a new slew of "Where's Kate?" questions. Kate was, in fact, missing from the royal family's Easter service the week after making her announcement.