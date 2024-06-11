What We Know About Joe Biden's Grandson Robert Biden II

Robert "Hunter" Biden was only four when his father, Beau Biden, began dealing with serious health difficulties. After the Iraq War veteran suffered a stroke in 2010, his health concerns escalated, and devastatingly for his young children, Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. Seven years later, Hunter II watched his grandfather sign the PACT Act. President Joe Biden believed this piece of legislation was relevant to Beau's tragic death, so he invited Hunter II and Brielle Robinson, another child of a veteran who had died of cancer, to attend. Beau served in Iraq as a Major in the U.S. Army, and Joe asserted that military activities played a major role in Beau's cancer diagnosis. The president mentioned Hunter II by name during his speech, saying, "That's my grandson. His daddy lost to the same burn pits. And he knows what you're going through," (via the Daily Mail).

Afterwards, Joe embraced his teenage grandson and shook his hand. The former VP, who goes by "Pop" when he's with his grandkids, reportedly makes a point to check in with the younger Hunter, his sister Natalie Biden, and all of their cousins daily. "I just think being there is important and it makes such a difference," Joe explained on the podcast "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," adding, "Knowing that someone's gonna be there for you just to listen, just to, just to hold you, just to hug you." The president increased his support for Hunter II and Natalie after their dad died, making a concerted effort to visit them weekly.