Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Classy Take On Jerry Seinfeld's Rant Speaks Volumes

Julia Louis-Dreyfus had some choice words for Jerry Seinfeld as she made her stance on his controversial comments about political correctness in comedy very clear. In April, Seinfeld suggested to The New Yorker that political correctness is destroying comedy. During an interview with The New York Times published on June 8, Louis-Dreyfus hit back in a classy way by revealing she supports comedians who are more careful with their jokes so as not to offend their audience. When asked about political correctness in comedy (with Seinfeld's name dropped in the question by the interviewer), she responded: "I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing. It doesn't mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result."

The actor then called out those who have something negative to say about political correctness. Though Louis-Dreyfus didn't mention her former "Seinfeld" co-star explicitly by name, she added: "I understand why people might push back on it — but to me that's a red flag, because it sometimes means something else. I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing."

Louis-Dreyfus starred alongside Seinfeld for all nine seasons of his self-titled sitcom between 1989 and 1998 and has won countless awards for her comedy work. While the former co-workers will have to agree to disagree on political correctness, Louis-Dreyfus speaking her piece without throwing anyone under the bus by name speaks volumes about her character.

