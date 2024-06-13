Meghan Markle Outfits That Just Weren't That Flattering

When you're a member of the British royal family, or any royal family for that matter, getting your style right is of the utmost importance. You're not just a public figure; you're a style icon and a role model — at least, if you play your cards right. Meghan Markle hasn't had it easy since she married Prince Harry in 2018, and even though she stepped down from her royal duties in 2020, she continues to be watched like a hawk by the media. We still want to see what she's wearing; Meghan Markle's most risque looks since leaving the royal family have certainly turned heads.

With that being said, Meghan hasn't always got it right over the years. Though some of her outfits have been so on-point she stood to rival fellow royal fashionista Catherine, Princess of Wales, others have missed the mark. One such flop took place before she married into the royal family — and it continues to haunt her. "I was going to this event and there was this DVF lace dress with a zipper up the back, and it was so fitted, and had tea length sleeves," she told Glamour in 2017. "It was too tight, and too short, and my hair was too polished, and everything about it was trying too hard."

From her early days as an actor making a name for herself in Hollywood right up to the present day, here are some of Meghan's less-than-flattering looks that we won't be able to forget any time soon.

