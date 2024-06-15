The Trump Family's Biggest Wardrobe Malfunctions Yet
Donald Trump has always been a polarizing, outspoken figure, even before he landed America's top job as the president of the United States. His foray into politics certainly stirred the pot and made not just him but the entire Trump family some of the most famous people in the world. When the public is watching every single move you make, there must be an overwhelming sense of pressure to look and act perfect, especially when it comes to wearing the right things. After all, good tailoring goes a long way, and a perfectly styled dress can work wonders.
Of course, political figures are under more pressure than your average famous person to have their aesthetic executed well, as they're often meeting foreign heads of state or appearing at very important formal events. While the Trump family may have good intentions when it comes to style, that doesn't mean it's worked out each and every time.
Everyone from Donald himself to his wife, Melania, and daughter, Ivanka, have suffered wardrobe malfunctions that have been captured on camera. It didn't take the press long to notice, and in some cases, it became gossip-column fodder that couldn't be ignored. Some fashion hiccups are worse than others, but one can only wonder if the Trumps have learned their lesson to avoid any more public sartorial blunders.
Ivanka Trump's UN outfit got a frosty reception
Ivanka Trump's style has transformed since leaving politics in the dust, but back when her dad was in office, she had to wear some pretty formal workwear. And, unfortunately, button-down shirts can be trickier to wear when you have a fuller bust. That's partly why wearing the right type of bra in these situations is so important, but unfortunately, Ivanka missed the memo in 2019 when she visited the United Nations headquarters in New York City.
Ivanka arrived to talk about religious freedom but ended up giving attendees more than what they bargained for. Instead of the important topic she was discussing, the visit made headlines for two very obvious reasons: Ivanka's nipples were prominently on display through her shirt, and many deemed it entirely inappropriate given the circumstances.
If this malfunction had happened on a shopping trip or on a night out, it's like that many wouldn't have looked twice. However, when one is a political figure visiting somewhere as renowned as the UN, this was a pretty big miss. One person tweeted, "Not sure how she expects to be taken seriously when her nipples could cut glass through her shirt and her dad is ... well ... The Donald. Enough said" (via Yahoo! News).
Did Donald Trump really wear his pants backwards?
When Donald Trump gets on stage, it usually causes somewhat of a ruckus — but it's usually because of what he's talking about and not because of what he's wearing. After all, the former president has a pretty standard professional style that mainly consists of suits with a Republican red tie. It's safe and simple, and it doesn't require too much thought. As such, it doesn't often lead to headlines or controversy. That changed in 2021, however, when Donald appeared at a Republican Party rally in Greenville, North Carolina, seemingly wearing his pants backwards.
Eagle-eyed viewers spotted that there was no fly or zipper on Donald's pants, leading many to wonder if the politico had gotten dressed in the dark and no one on his team had noticed the blunder. Users took to X, formerly Twitter, to speculate on Donald's cognitive health, with one comparing this incident to something their grandfather with dementia would do, according to the Express. A harsher critic mused, "Are they on backwards, or is it just that they couldn't put a zipper in the big top they bought from the local circus to make his pants out of?"
Trump's pants even caused the popular fact-checking website Snopes to launch an investigation. While the site determined Trump's pants were actually on the correct way, many aren't buying it and it remains a topic of debate. Regardless, we imagine Trump wishes he wore a different pair of pants that day.
Melania Trump's green screen dress
The stunning transformation of Melania Trump from a model and businessman's wife to the first lady of the United States was really something to see. In her earlier years as Donald Trump's significant other, Melania still wore risqué outfits and low-cut dresses. Of course, that all changed when Donald was elected president in 2016. Her life underwent a big overhaul, and so did her wardrobe. Some of her looks have been iconic, some have been absolute disasters (we all remember the "I really don't care" jacket incident), and some have made headlines for being total malfunctions.
This dress falls straight into the malfunction category. In 2020, Melania appeared at the Republican National Convention alongside her husband and her step-children, wearing a bright green dress. It soon caused a furor on the internet as trolls and A-listers alike took aim at it for it's resemblance to, and its utility as, a green screen. The Valentino cape dress might have seemed like a safe bet for Melania, but it was anything but.
#Melania's #Dress MUST go #viral #trump #covid #rnc #convention #republican #whitehouse #greenscreen #donald #president #biden pic.twitter.com/Bcj2gpuOih
— Isaac Turpin (@IsaacTurpin1) August 28, 2020
Almost immediately, the internet went wild with trolls altering the dress to say and show different things. Even TV host Stephen Colbert blasted Melania's outfit in a segment in which he altered the dress to read "I'm with stupid" with an arrow pointing to Donald. "That is so generous of her to provide the blank canvas — you can put anything in there!" Colbert announced (via Independent).
Tiffany Trump's cheeky playsuit
Tiffany Trump showed off her legs in a VERY short romper while heading for a weekend jaunt https://t.co/gfDrm5TwSr pic.twitter.com/PBVjlRS0YZ— TrendMagnetHQ (@TrendMagnetHQ) August 11, 2017
It's no secret that the Trump children live insanely lavish lives. After all, their dad was, at one point, one of the richest men in the world. With that being said, money can't always buy you good fashion sense. Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, isn't one of his most prominent kids. She wasn't a White House advisor like her sister Ivanka Trump, and she's not her father's business prodigy like Eric Trump. Regardless, Tiffany still gets a fair amount of attention thanks to her position, so when she wears something of interest, it's still going to make the papers.
In August 2017, Tiffany was photographed wearing a black romper while out walking in New York City. It would have been fine for any average New Yorker to wear in the blazing August heat, but the strapless outfit rode up as Tiffany waited to get into a car, showing a little more than the first daughter might have expected at the time.
The cheeky accident seemingly went unnoticed by Tiffany, who carried on drinking her takeout smoothie and preparing to get into her ride. Of course, some media outlets were quick to run the story, but perhaps because she wasn't part of the inner political Trump sphere, it didn't cause quite as much of a ruckus as if it had been Ivanka wearing it. The youngest Trump daughter just doesn't seem to be in the spotlight as much as her older sister — which is probably a blessing for her!
Melania Trump battles with the wind in Japan
Royals, celebrities, and political figures share one common enemy – and it's not who you think. The wind can turn a stunning ensemble into a living nightmare with high-risk implications for these particular public figures, and it has been known to leave princesses and first ladies alike with red faces. In 2019, Melania and Donald Trump visited Japan, but it wasn't until the couple stepped off Air Force One that Melania regretted her outfit choice. The FLOTUS wore an A-line long-sleeved dress with abstract patterns that normally hit just below the knee.
Melania was forced to let go of her husband's hand and grip tightly onto her skirt as she walked down the steps of the airplane, though it wasn't an easy task. In order to navigate the steps and not fall in her high-heeled pumps, she had to hold onto the bannister, leaving her with little to work with when it came to holding down her dress. Melania managed to protect her modesty from the front, but the back of her dress was left flapping in the wind.
Luckily, there weren't any cameras on her from that angle, and there was a car waiting for her at the bottom of the steps. Perhaps she should have taken a trick out of Queen Elizabeth II's book. The former monarch used to sew weights into the hems of her dresses to avoid any situations like this.
Ivanka Trump vs. the wind
As we've previously touched upon, the wind can really do a dress-wearing public figure dirty. No matter how carefully planned an outfit is or how good it looks in the mirror at home, it can all change on a dime once it's exposed to the elements. Ivanka Trump wore a muted green dress by Johanna Ortiz to the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative in Bogotá, Colombia, in 2019. And when it behaved itself, the $1,700-outfit was quite chic. Its dramatic sleeves only became an issue when the wind started to blow, causing them to puff up in giant circles around Ivanka's beaming face. The peplum hem of the dress also decided to join in, though it didn't make as much of a nuisance of itself in the long run.
No matter how hard the White House advisor tried to pretend it wasn't happening, that pesky dress continued to ruin her look throughout the event. Of course, the internet never takes a moment like this for granted and soon enough, there were memes flooding X, formerly Twitter, that depicted Ivanka being eaten alive by the dress, among other things.
It was largely the gift that kept on giving, providing internet trolls with plenty of laughs. You have to hand it to Ivanka, though, considering just how frustrating that situation must have been. She didn't flinch and maintained her composure throughout.