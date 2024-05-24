How Ivanka Trump's Style Has Transformed Since Leaving Politics Behind

It seems Ivanka Trump has officially left politics behind. In a 2022 statement, she expressed love for her father Donald Trump but said she wouldn't be working on his 2024 presidential campaign. Instead, Ivanka would be focusing on her and Jared Kushner's children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore: "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said (via People).

Ivanka made it clear that she wouldn't be working in politics anymore, which was confirmed in the announcement of Barron Trump's political debut as a delegate at the 2024 Republican National Convention. In fact, all of the former president's children were named as delegates with the exception of his oldest daughter. It was a sure sign that Ivanka Trump's exit from the political world is permanent, and it appears the same is true for Jared Kushner.

Despite stepping out of the political limelight, Ivanka isn't disappearing from the public eye. She and Kushner have been spotted at a variety of high-profile events, and people can't help but notice that her outfits are getting bolder. Just how much has Ivanka's style changed since she exited politics? A lot it would seem.