This Famous Singer Reportedly Almost Stole Marla Maples From Donald Trump

Marla Maples endured her fair share of media attention while married to Donald Trump in the mid-1990s, but public fascination with their relationship blossomed anew with the 2019 release of previously confidential FBI documents. According to Inside Edition, the documents revealed that Donald was not the only famous man in Maples' orbit in the early 1990s: singer-songwriter Michael Bolton once stood by her side instead. Two decades after Maples and Donald divorced, it's surprising to learn that their opulent New York City wedding and equally captivating marriage might've never happened.

Donald Trump's multiple marriages have never failed to capture an audience, including his short-lived union with Maples. Their relationship started as an affair while he was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump, and was marked by dramatic ups and downs from Day One. Most notably, Maples earned the ire of the first Mrs. Trump, and those negative feelings continued for the remainder of Ivana's life. In a 2017 interview with CBS correspondent Jim Axelrod, Ivana insisted, "I don't talk about her." Ivana then blamed Maples for the dissolution of her marriage to Donald.

However, there are two sides to every story, including Maples' relationship with Bolton. Although the singer himself has remained silent on the subject, both Maples and Donald have shared the true nature of this supposed affair several times over the years.

