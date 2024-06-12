Prince Harry Reportedly Struggling To Maintain Friendships Over Drama With Meghan Markle

Is Haz having second thoughts? Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, sacrificed his royal honors and his relationship with his family when he chose to live as a private citizen in America with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. As a result their children, Archie and Lilibet, will probably never attend the royal events that Harry enjoyed when he was growing up. Now, a royal expert is claiming the prince is getting homesick and regretting the seemingly impetuous move. "As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the U.K.," Tom Quinn shared in an interview with The Mirror. "Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end, and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."

One thing the Duke of Sussex misses in particular, according to Quinn, is socializing with friends from his college and Army days. Many of the lads "have not visited as they don't get on with Meghan," the royal author claimed. Though Quinn didn't elaborate on any specific conflicts, it's possible that Harry's pals' opinions echo those of many critics both in and outside the royal family. Meghan Markle tried her best to transform herself into a model of royal perfection, but her too-casual American mannerisms, outspokenness about her personal struggles, and her reported sense of entitlement left palace loyalists cold.