King Charles' Reported Plans For Prince Andrew May Be Nail In The Coffin For Harry & Meghan

Wasn't there a time when everyone in the British royal family got along swimmingly? When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were still in the palace's good graces, and no one was calling for them to lose their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles? Yeah, it's getting hard for us to remember that, too. Now, Harry and Meghan are being regularly snubbed from major events such as the Trooping the Colour parade, and even Harry's best buddy Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, had to leave him off the guest list to his wedding because William, Prince of Wales would be there, too. And the humiliations just keep on coming: The king is reportedly set to give Frogmore Cottage — the residence Queen Elizabeth gave to Harry and Meghan as a wedding gift — over to Prince Andrew.

Andrew, who's been the subject of much royal disgrace, has been living at the Royal Lodge on the grounds of Windsor for some 30 years. But royal expert Tom Quinn has told The Mirror that King Charles III is tired of having his brother living so close to him, and wants Andrew to relocate to Frogmore. Should that happen, the odds of a reconciliation between Harry and his family could plummet even further. "However deep the rift with his father and brother, Harry always had hopes that he and Meghan might eventually be allowed to re-establish Frogmore Cottage at Windsor as their UK base," Quinn said. "He will be deeply upset at the prospect of his uncle Prince Andrew moving into Frogmore."