King Charles' Reported Plans For Prince Andrew May Be Nail In The Coffin For Harry & Meghan
Wasn't there a time when everyone in the British royal family got along swimmingly? When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were still in the palace's good graces, and no one was calling for them to lose their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles? Yeah, it's getting hard for us to remember that, too. Now, Harry and Meghan are being regularly snubbed from major events such as the Trooping the Colour parade, and even Harry's best buddy Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, had to leave him off the guest list to his wedding because William, Prince of Wales would be there, too. And the humiliations just keep on coming: The king is reportedly set to give Frogmore Cottage — the residence Queen Elizabeth gave to Harry and Meghan as a wedding gift — over to Prince Andrew.
Andrew, who's been the subject of much royal disgrace, has been living at the Royal Lodge on the grounds of Windsor for some 30 years. But royal expert Tom Quinn has told The Mirror that King Charles III is tired of having his brother living so close to him, and wants Andrew to relocate to Frogmore. Should that happen, the odds of a reconciliation between Harry and his family could plummet even further. "However deep the rift with his father and brother, Harry always had hopes that he and Meghan might eventually be allowed to re-establish Frogmore Cottage at Windsor as their UK base," Quinn said. "He will be deeply upset at the prospect of his uncle Prince Andrew moving into Frogmore."
Frogmore holds cherished memories for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
More of a grand estate than a cozy country home, Frogmore Cottage was built in 1792 as a retreat for King George III's wife and daughters. Over the centuries, it has been called home to residents as varied as palace household staff and the family of Russia's Czar Nicholas II. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in May 2018, proud grandma Queen Elizabeth gifted it to them along with their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. (A monarch can't just hand over a paltry set of bath towels, after all.) Even after Prince Harry broke all the royal rules by leaving the palace and dishing mountains of dirt on his family, he was still allowed to stay at the cottage during his visits to London. Most notably, Harry and Meghan celebrated daughter Lilibet's first birthday at Frogmore in 2022, when they were in town for the queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Moving Prince Andrew into the cottage has been King Charles' goal for some time. (Presumably, he would also order Andrew's ex, Sarah Ferguson, there as well.) But it could forever cement Harry as a second-class family member. Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror, "[I]t sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore." Moreover, Quinn added this would pave the way for King Charles to give the Royal Lodge to "the royals who really matter — William and Kate."