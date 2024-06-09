Royal Events Archie And Lilibet Will Probably Never Attend

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry haven't had the easiest love story. Since they tied the knot in 2018, it's been a bumpy ride full of press lawsuits, family feuds, one very sensational book, and a tell-all interview with Oprah. Throughout it all, the couple has remained united, and they welcomed two children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. Their decision to move to the United States means the British public doesn't see much of the two young royals.

While the kids are still part of one of the most famous lineages in the world, they don't have titles, much like Princess Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips. They're also largely kept out of the spotlight, with Meghan and Harry doing their best to give their children a private, normal life away from the prying eyes of the press.

As a result of this desire and the tensions between Meghan, Harry, and the wider royal family, Archie and Lilibet don't have much of a relationship with their royal relatives. Even their grandfather, King Charles III, has only met them a few times. While other royals will continue to appear at public events to much fanfare and excitement, it's unlikely we'll ever see the Sussex kids there. Let's take a look at which royal spectacles they'll likely miss out on.

