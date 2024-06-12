HGTV's Drew Scott Admits Raising His Daughter Is More Challenging Than Expected
Unsurprisingly, Drew Scott is still adjusting to fatherhood — and the messy house that comes with it. The television host and star of HGTV's "Property Brothers" show welcomed Piper Rae with his wife Linda Phan on May 21, 2024, as they announced on the official Drew & Jonathan website a week later. Besides Piper, the happy couple is also parents to a young son, Parker James, who was born in 2022. "We are over the moon," Scott gushed in their joint statement. "Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable." He also confirmed the news on Instagram alongside pictures of Piper's tiny little hand and foot. "Our family of 3 has become 4!" Scott enthused.
Discussing his experience on the twins' site, the HGTV star acknowledged that raising a baby girl was proving to be more difficult than he had anticipated. "I was proud that in the past two years, Parker had never peed on me while changing him [...] Piper has already peed on me twice!" Scott laughed. Not that nobody warned him, though; Scott was given plenty of advice by his family and friends about the challenges of having a baby girl. "Some people say that it's the best thing, and others are warning me to look out," he recalled. But otherwise, it's been lovely, with Scott reasoning, "All I know is I am excited to experience whatever is to come with Piper."
Drew Scott predicted his baby's sex
Drew Scott and Linda Phan first revealed that they were expecting their second child by posting a photo of her baby bump on Instagram in January 2024. "Round 2," Drew captioned the image, which also showed their son, Parker James, gently touching Phan's growing belly. He added, "I hope Parker's ready for a lil company." In an interview with Page Six, while promoting "Property Brothers" with his twin and co-star, Jonathan Scott, in April, Drew expressed his excitement over their big family news. More than anything else, he and Phan were looking forward to witnessing their son becoming a big brother, with Drew noting that Parker was stoked about having a younger sibling. "He already knows baby's coming. You say, 'Where's the baby?' He goes over and hugs and kisses Linda's belly," Drew shared.
The couple — who notably struggled with infertility issues before Phan got pregnant with Parker — opted not to find out the gender of their second baby ahead of time, just as they did during Phan's first pregnancy. But Drew already had a feeling that that it was going to be a girl, simply based on the shape of his wife's belly. "We all think girl [...] We have no reason for it but we're like, yeah, you're carrying different than you did the first time, so gotta be a girl," he explained. Regardless of the gender, though, the "Property Brothers" star just prayed for his baby's safety.