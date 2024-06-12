HGTV's Drew Scott Admits Raising His Daughter Is More Challenging Than Expected

Unsurprisingly, Drew Scott is still adjusting to fatherhood — and the messy house that comes with it. The television host and star of HGTV's "Property Brothers" show welcomed Piper Rae with his wife Linda Phan on May 21, 2024, as they announced on the official Drew & Jonathan website a week later. Besides Piper, the happy couple is also parents to a young son, Parker James, who was born in 2022. "We are over the moon," Scott gushed in their joint statement. "Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable." He also confirmed the news on Instagram alongside pictures of Piper's tiny little hand and foot. "Our family of 3 has become 4!" Scott enthused.

Discussing his experience on the twins' site, the HGTV star acknowledged that raising a baby girl was proving to be more difficult than he had anticipated. "I was proud that in the past two years, Parker had never peed on me while changing him [...] Piper has already peed on me twice!" Scott laughed. Not that nobody warned him, though; Scott was given plenty of advice by his family and friends about the challenges of having a baby girl. "Some people say that it's the best thing, and others are warning me to look out," he recalled. But otherwise, it's been lovely, with Scott reasoning, "All I know is I am excited to experience whatever is to come with Piper."