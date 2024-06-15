The Stunning Transformation Of Elizabeth Berkley

Elizabeth Berkley has been the face behind at least two of film and television's most indelible characters, but due to industry pressure, she hasn't necessarily had the kind of career that has kept her in the headlines. In that way, she's had to fight for her place in the pop culture landscape — much like the characters she's played. Looking back at her "Saved by the Bell" character, Jessie Spano, decades later, Berkley mused to Vogue World, "She was fearless, and I think in our culture, many young women are taught to apologize for speaking up and using their voices. My mother and the women who were around me growing up were forces; they instilled that confidence in me, so I was always proud to have played a character like Jessie."

Then there was Nomi Malone. Playing the main character in Paul Verhoeven's sleazy masterpiece "Showgirls" had an effect not just on Berkley's career but her personal life, too. She has had to transform in the wake of an intense backlash, and in 2024, she told a live audience that the journey was a rewarding one. "Just like Nomi, she won 'her' in the end. ... As did I, walking through on this path from my dream coming true, the criticism and ridicule and humiliation, to finding out what I'm made of."

This is a look at the amazing transformation of Elizabeth Berkley, from child star to icon and beyond.