HGTV Stars Dave And Jenny Marrs Narrowly Escaped Tragedy On A Family Getaway Gone Wrong

"Fixer to Fabulous" stars Dave and Jenny Marrs live in a bustling household in Bentonville, Arkansas. The HGTV couple are parents to five kids and numerous farm animals. "We've got 11 sheep, one alpaca, one llama, one donkey," Jenny remarked on a 2021 episode. "Four dogs, a cat, two bunnies, and eight chickens ... [and] eight cows."

Between their TV production, their farm work, and their parental responsibilities, the Marrs family taking a vacation together is a serious endeavor. However, in 2024, during the long Memorial Day weekend, Dave and Jenny took their kids and a couple of their animals to nearby Rogers, Arkansas. The area is home to Beaver Lake, a large body of water that's a go-to spot for all kinds of watersports.

Unfortunately, the area experienced a tornado during the Marrs' visit. In the very early hours of May 26, the storm moved from Bentonville to Rogers. Some of the storm's winds were 125 mph, leading to significant destruction. Instead of sleeping, the Marrs family was awake in the middle of the night, taking safety precautions by sheltering in a closet while the tornado moved through the area. "Poor Lukey was terrified and vomited twice out of fear." Jenny chronicled on her Instagram account later that same day. "Sylvie soothed Tommy the lamb in her arms, Charlotte shivered and nestled into the crook of my arm and the big boys kept reassuring their siblings it would be ok."

