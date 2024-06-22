HGTV Stars Dave And Jenny Marrs Narrowly Escaped Tragedy On A Family Getaway Gone Wrong
"Fixer to Fabulous" stars Dave and Jenny Marrs live in a bustling household in Bentonville, Arkansas. The HGTV couple are parents to five kids and numerous farm animals. "We've got 11 sheep, one alpaca, one llama, one donkey," Jenny remarked on a 2021 episode. "Four dogs, a cat, two bunnies, and eight chickens ... [and] eight cows."
Between their TV production, their farm work, and their parental responsibilities, the Marrs family taking a vacation together is a serious endeavor. However, in 2024, during the long Memorial Day weekend, Dave and Jenny took their kids and a couple of their animals to nearby Rogers, Arkansas. The area is home to Beaver Lake, a large body of water that's a go-to spot for all kinds of watersports.
Unfortunately, the area experienced a tornado during the Marrs' visit. In the very early hours of May 26, the storm moved from Bentonville to Rogers. Some of the storm's winds were 125 mph, leading to significant destruction. Instead of sleeping, the Marrs family was awake in the middle of the night, taking safety precautions by sheltering in a closet while the tornado moved through the area. "Poor Lukey was terrified and vomited twice out of fear." Jenny chronicled on her Instagram account later that same day. "Sylvie soothed Tommy the lamb in her arms, Charlotte shivered and nestled into the crook of my arm and the big boys kept reassuring their siblings it would be ok."
A tree almost hit the Marrs' cabin
As Jenny Marrs explained on Instagram days before the tornado hit, her family was fostering Tommy the lamb on behalf of a neighbor. After Jenny bottle-fed him, Tommy formed a strong bond with her. Luckily for the Marrs family, neither they nor their animals were harmed by the destructive storm. After it was over, Dave Marrs narrated a short video where he showed a large tree that barely missed the cabin where they were vacationing. He also took a photo showing his truck almost completely covered by branches that were sheared off by the intense winds. Fortunately, the Marrs' spectacular century-old family farmhouse was unscathed. However, their rental property had broken windows. Previously, Dave and Jenny had expended tremendous effort refurbishing the majestic, columned residence they named the Welcome Inn.
In addition, Dave and Jenny also had a lot of tree debris to contend with on their farm and rental property, including large trees touching the porch at the back of the Welcome Inn. However, since they didn't have any pressing issues that needed immediate attention, the couple and their kids spent Memorial Day assisting a neighbor. Their youngest son, Luke Marrs, pitched in and helped haul some of the smaller fallen branches. The home of Luke's teacher sustained roof damage, and as Jenny explained on Instagram, "So many in our community have lost so much and it was an honor to serve one family in need of a few extra hands and chainsaws."
Dave and Jenny seize the moment for family trips
Dave and Jenny Marrs make the most of opportunities to vacation with their kids. Two days after the tornado interrupted their Memorial Day weekend trip, the Marrs family returned to Beaver Lake in Rogers, Arkansas. Jenny posted a video of the lake waters rippling and glistening in the sun. While she was experiencing a range of emotions after the tornado, she reflected on lessons learned from the experience. "I've always known our community is special and the response to this storm has proven that tenfold," Jenny wrote on Instagram.
Less than a year earlier, in July 2023, the Marrs family traveled to the U.K. and France together before they began work in Italy on "Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano." "There is something unique about international travel — in the way it pushes you outside of your comfort zone and in the way you are forced to be present in every moment," Jenny explained on Facebook. While they contended with some wet weather during their visit, it wasn't anything extreme.
After visiting London, Dave and Jenny took their kids to the Cotswolds, the rural English countryside that's said to take its name from an abundance of hills and sheep. The Marrs family explored lush gardens, fished in a river, and savored English high tea. Jenny had long-desired to experience this region of England. "My expectation bar was set incredibly high," she commented on Instagram. "The beauty ... exceeded every single expectation."