Tiffany Trump Once Caused Huge Backlash By Wearing White
Tiffany Trump caused quite a stir in February 2019 when she rocked a white ensemble to her father's State of the Union address. Her peplum top and matching pencil skirt were paired with a wide cream-colored belt that cinched her waist, completing the look with a pointed-toe neutral heel. The one-time pop-singing-career hopeful stood out, with only her future sister-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle joining her in wearing white. The rest of the Trump clan wore dark-colored hues. While Tiffany has made a stunning transformation concerning her style, some people believe there was a motive behind this outfit.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was amongst the Democratic women seen wearing white to the event as they were paying homage to suffragettes, the 20th-century U.K. activist group that frequently wore the color during demonstrations in support of women's voting rights. The use of white among suffragettes then spread to other countries.
Lois Frankel, Florida representative and chairwoman of the House Democratic Women's Working Group, initiated the white dress code to push back against what some viewed as Trump's anti-women policies. Social media speculated that Tiffany may have worn the hue to also show support, with one Twitter user writing, "I'm not sure what pissed Trump off more, his daughter wearing white or every Woman Democrat in the audience breaking out in a USA chant." While Tiffany kept quiet, it wouldn't be the first time her ensemble raised questions.
Tiffany and Ivanka wore white to Trump's inauguration
Tiffany Trump's 2019 State of the Union get-up wasn't the only one to make some noise. Two years earlier, during Donald Trump's inauguration, Tiffany wore a white dress underneath a custom-designed Taoray Wang overcoat. Her half-sibling Ivanka Trump complimented her look with a white Oscar de la Renta pantsuit. Ironically enough, the sisters' looks coordinated with their father's opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Clinton was frequently seen wearing the color while on the presidential campaign trail in 2018. This was also attributed to her support of the suffragettes. Even after losing her bid to secure the White House, Clinton showed up to Trump's big day in her standard attire, while her husband, former President Bill Clinton, wore a classic black suit to the occasion.
Investigative reporter Melissa J. Hipolit was just one person to take notice of Clinton and the Trump sisters wearing similar looks, tweeting "Spotted @HillaryClinton, @IvankaTrump and #TiffanyTrump all sporting white today. Could this be in support of feminism?" It's unlikely that the pair were trying to match with Clinton in any way. However, even when Tiffany was not wearing white, her outfit decisions seemed to remain a topic as Trump settled into his U.S. leadership role.
One designer claimed people were eager to dress Tiffany after Trump won
Ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration, there were rumblings that several designers were refusing to dress the women in his family. This includes well-known brands such as Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, and Philip Lim, who all confirmed they would not dress Melania Trump due to her husband's views.
However, designer Anne Bowen believes after Trump was elected, there was a change of heart in the fashion industry. "I think it's kind of funny that now that he's won and he's the president, that now everyone is clamoring to dress Tiffany. Now they are. Maybe it takes someone to step up and actually not worry about it. She's not political. She's been a student. She's a millennial," Bowen told Yahoo in January 2017 shortly after dressing Tiffany for her father's Make America Great Again dinner.
Tiffany may have caused some outrage over her all-white garments, though it seems anything she wears gains attention. It's unknown if she wanted to stand in solidarity with the suffragettes' movement or was trying to rebel against her father. Either way, she has never addressed the motive behind her outfits. With Trump vying for re-election amid his mounting legal woes, it's likely that all eyes will be on Tiffany whenever she appears in public during the 2024 election season.