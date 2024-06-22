Tiffany Trump Once Caused Huge Backlash By Wearing White

Tiffany Trump caused quite a stir in February 2019 when she rocked a white ensemble to her father's State of the Union address. Her peplum top and matching pencil skirt were paired with a wide cream-colored belt that cinched her waist, completing the look with a pointed-toe neutral heel. The one-time pop-singing-career hopeful stood out, with only her future sister-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle joining her in wearing white. The rest of the Trump clan wore dark-colored hues. While Tiffany has made a stunning transformation concerning her style, some people believe there was a motive behind this outfit.

Advertisement

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was amongst the Democratic women seen wearing white to the event as they were paying homage to suffragettes, the 20th-century U.K. activist group that frequently wore the color during demonstrations in support of women's voting rights. The use of white among suffragettes then spread to other countries.

Lois Frankel, Florida representative and chairwoman of the House Democratic Women's Working Group, initiated the white dress code to push back against what some viewed as Trump's anti-women policies. Social media speculated that Tiffany may have worn the hue to also show support, with one Twitter user writing, "I'm not sure what pissed Trump off more, his daughter wearing white or every Woman Democrat in the audience breaking out in a USA chant." While Tiffany kept quiet, it wouldn't be the first time her ensemble raised questions.

Advertisement