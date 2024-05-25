When Did Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Get Engaged?

Donald Trump Jr. found love again after splitting from ex-wife Vanessa in March 2018. That same year Don Jr. began dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, with their relationship being confirmed barely three months later in June. Since then, the pair have remained close, even taking their relationship to the next level by getting engaged. Although it appears they wanted to keep that tidbit under wraps.

Trump Jr. reportedly popped the question on New Year's Eve in 2020. It's unclear where or how he proposed, but the couple's big news was not made public until January 4, 2022, when an insider told People that Guilfoyle had been sporting an engagement ring for a while. The ring in question may have been featured days prior in Guilfoyle's January 1, 2022 Instagram post where she posed alongside Trump Jr. in several photos while wishing him a happy birthday. As of today, the two have not publicly announced their wedding plans, but it appears they have been living life as a married couple, or the closest thing to it.