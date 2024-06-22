Melania Trump's Past Anti-Botox Claims Have Critics Suspicious About Her Looks

Rumors of cosmetic procedures have followed several members of the Trump family, including Ivanka. Even former President Donald Trump has been accused of undergoing a facelift. His wife, Melania, is no exception, with many experts weighing in on her looks for years. U.K. plastic surgeon Dr. Dev Patel told The Express in September 2017 that he'd witnessed signs that the mother of one had received Botox. This is one enhancement that Melania has firmly denied undergoing, even as critics continue to be suspicious over her appearance.

Advertisement

During a July 2011 conversation with Allure about her beauty routine before she became the First Lady, she slammed the notion that she used the injection. "I don't get any Botox — even though it's been reported elsewhere that I've had Botox done. I'd never do anything on my face or my body," she firmly stated, adding that she preferred to age naturally. Her comments seemingly did nothing to silence those who are certain Melania has secretly touched up her appearance.