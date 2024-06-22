Melania Trump's Past Anti-Botox Claims Have Critics Suspicious About Her Looks
Rumors of cosmetic procedures have followed several members of the Trump family, including Ivanka. Even former President Donald Trump has been accused of undergoing a facelift. His wife, Melania, is no exception, with many experts weighing in on her looks for years. U.K. plastic surgeon Dr. Dev Patel told The Express in September 2017 that he'd witnessed signs that the mother of one had received Botox. This is one enhancement that Melania has firmly denied undergoing, even as critics continue to be suspicious over her appearance.
During a July 2011 conversation with Allure about her beauty routine before she became the First Lady, she slammed the notion that she used the injection. "I don't get any Botox — even though it's been reported elsewhere that I've had Botox done. I'd never do anything on my face or my body," she firmly stated, adding that she preferred to age naturally. Her comments seemingly did nothing to silence those who are certain Melania has secretly touched up her appearance.
Social media users have compared Melania's looks over the years
While doctors and even fans are interested in Melania Trump's alleged plastic surgery, social media users have also spent time dissecting her image. A common trend is looking over photos from her teenage years compared to those of her in adulthood. In 2017, one Reddit thread titled "Melania Trump before and after. Just saying ... " shared a side-by-side black and white image from her youth and an image of Melania at a Time Magazine event. One commenter pointed out, "She was actually really beautiful before she went under the knife. Afterwards? Bleh. Natural is always better," while another wrote, "It looks like Melania had total facial reconstructive surgery."
Elsewhere on Twitter, Melania is also the subject of intense scrutiny about her face. One Twitter user shared a screenshot of her official White House portrait, suggesting that the Be Best founder had injections done before the shoot. "People in the Trump camp should not be making botox accusations against anyone when this is Melania Trump's official White House portrait as First Lady," the individual stated in the July 2020 tweet. In addition to the Botox accusations, some believe Melania may have taken steps to tweak her nose.
Some have theorized that Melania underwent a nose job
In addition to facial injectables, Melania Trump has also been accused of slimming down her nose. Consultant plastic surgeon, Jag Chana, also shared these thoughts with The Express, agreeing with Dr. Dev Patel that there are some obvious changes. "Comparing the earlier photo from when she is younger and the later life pictures one can see that the nasal shape has changed. The nose is narrower and the tip is more refined. The very minor irregularities along the bridge line are suggestive of an osteotomy which is part of the procedure during a rhinoplasty which narrows the nose," he explained to the outlet.
If Melania has chosen to have work done, it's unlikely she will share this information publicly. Nevertheless, as she slowly peeks back into the spotlight, it's sure Botox and other nip-tuck claims will continue to follow her. Luckily, such speculation doesn't appear to have fazed the former model, who has gone through a stunning transformation while navigating the public eye.