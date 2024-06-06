Did Donald Trump Get A Facelift? A Cosmetic Dermatologist Addresses The Rumors For Us

Dr. Salar Hazany, a board-certified dermatologist, exclusively told The List that Donald Trump may have had a cosmetic procedure done to mimic the results of a facelift. As the expert explained, "There is a more viable alternative worth considering Trump may have had, a fractional CO2 laser resurfacing treatment. Unlike a facelift, it requires less downtime, 5-7 days, but still delivers impressive skin-tightening results after just one session." Dr. Hazany noted that the procedure may have caused redness to Trump's face, which could easily be hidden with makeup.

Advertisement

A few days after Ryan Garcia posted a photo with Trump, his courtroom appearance had everyone saying that he looked exhausted. The controversial star's haggard look certainly didn't make it seem like he'd had a facelift procedure recently. After Dr. Hazany viewed the pics, he wrote them off as a result of poor lighting and bad editing. Ultimately, the dermatologist stressed, "It doesn't appear that he's had any facial surgery." However, that doesn't mean that the politician has had no cosmetic procedures whatsoever.

Over the years, there have been consistent rumors that Trump's hair transformation resulted from surgical procedures, and a few professionals seem to think there may be some truth to this. In a YouTube video, plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov claimed that the former "Apprentice" host had a rotational flap to promote hair growth around his bald spots. Likewise, plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn also attributed Trump's transformation to a similar procedure during his appearance on the "Citizen McCain" podcast.

Advertisement