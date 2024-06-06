Did Donald Trump Get A Facelift? A Cosmetic Dermatologist Addresses The Rumors For Us
Former President Donald Trump's appearance at a 2024 New Year's Eve event at Mar-a-Lago fueled intense speculation that he'd had a facelift. Interestingly, it wasn't even his actual face that got people talking, but Trump's ear. Several social media users noticed a scar running along it and assumed that it stemmed from the procedure. However, Andrew Douglas, a consultant facial surgeon, clarified to Newsweek that the lighting may have contributed to the controversial politician's ear looking a bit off. Furthermore, Douglas argued that it wasn't possible to determine if Trump had a facelift done through the photo alone. However, he noted that the 2024 presidential hopeful may have been making a conscious effort to hide the scar by styling his hair in a consistent manner. The surgery rumors seemed even more plausible in April 2024 after boxer Ryan Garcia shared photos of himself with Trump on Instagram, in which he had suspiciously wrinkle-free skin.
However, when The List showed the strange snaps to Dr. Salar Hazany, a Beverly Hills board certified dermatologist, he asserted that Trump didn't have a facelift. As Dr. Hazany reasoned, "Considering the demanding nature of Trump's schedule, it's highly improbable that he underwent a facelift." He continued, "A facelift is an invasive surgery that requires significant recovery time. With his recent court appearances, any downtime would be out of the question." The dermatologist posited that the above photo may even have been edited. And yet, Dr. Hazany was quick to note that the politician undergoing a cosmetic procedure wasn't entirely out of the question.
Donald Trump probably hasn't had any facial surgeries
Dr. Salar Hazany, a board-certified dermatologist, exclusively told The List that Donald Trump may have had a cosmetic procedure done to mimic the results of a facelift. As the expert explained, "There is a more viable alternative worth considering Trump may have had, a fractional CO2 laser resurfacing treatment. Unlike a facelift, it requires less downtime, 5-7 days, but still delivers impressive skin-tightening results after just one session." Dr. Hazany noted that the procedure may have caused redness to Trump's face, which could easily be hidden with makeup.
A few days after Ryan Garcia posted a photo with Trump, his courtroom appearance had everyone saying that he looked exhausted. The controversial star's haggard look certainly didn't make it seem like he'd had a facelift procedure recently. After Dr. Hazany viewed the pics, he wrote them off as a result of poor lighting and bad editing. Ultimately, the dermatologist stressed, "It doesn't appear that he's had any facial surgery." However, that doesn't mean that the politician has had no cosmetic procedures whatsoever.
Over the years, there have been consistent rumors that Trump's hair transformation resulted from surgical procedures, and a few professionals seem to think there may be some truth to this. In a YouTube video, plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov claimed that the former "Apprentice" host had a rotational flap to promote hair growth around his bald spots. Likewise, plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn also attributed Trump's transformation to a similar procedure during his appearance on the "Citizen McCain" podcast.
Have any of the other Trumps had cosmetic surgery?
In June 2017, Donald Trump took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to rant about "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski. In one post, he recounted that she visited Mar-a-Lago thrice and wanted to tag along with him, but he refused because: "She was bleeding badly from a face-lift." Donald's remarks about Brzezinski's supposed facial surgery were a bit rich given that some of his closest family members may have gone down a similar path. Dr. Dan Yamini, a board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, of Visthetic Surgery Institute and Med Spa, exclusively informed The List that Melania Trump likely achieved her own drastic transformation with plastic surgery. After Dr. Yamini took a look at this X post displaying how the former first lady's face had changed, he theorized that she may have had a facelift.
"The slant of the eyes and the cheekbones upward and pulled back could be explained with a facelift and eyelid surgery designed to shift the cheekbones and the outer corner of the eyes higher and pulled tighter," the doctor deduced. He also hypothesized that she likely also got a rhinoplasty done to achieve a narrower nose. Dr. Yamini theorized that if Melania hadn't had any surgery, she must have underwent a variety of expensive cosmetic procedures instead. On a similar note, a cosmetic dermatologist told The List that Lara Trump had at least four obvious cosmetic procedures done. And even Ivanka Trump has faced multiple plastic surgery rumors throughout her time in the spotlight so, really, her father possibly going under the knife himself isn't that much of a shock.