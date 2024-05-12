Melania Trump's Look Once Inspired A Major Plastic Surgery Trend
In the 1960s, the popularity of copying former First Lady Jackie Kennedy's clothing looks turned her into a full-fledged fashion icon. Nearly six decades later, former First Lady Melania Trump took her aesthetic influence one step further by becoming a face icon. Indeed, the masses didn't want to just embody Trump's wardrobe. They wanted her facial features, too.
Plastic surgeons worldwide began reporting on the "Melania makeover" phenomenon around 2016, when the Trump family was thrust into the political spotlight as Donald Trump vied for — and ultimately won — the highest office in the United States. Clients no longer wanted to look like a Kardashian or the Duchess of Cambridge.
Instead, they were after the high cheekbones, narrow nose, lifted eyes, and svelte figure that bolstered the Slovenian native's former modeling career before she became first lady. Moreover, they were willing to drop tens of thousands of dollars to do so.
Fans of the Melania makeover wanted to feel like the ex-FLOTUS inside and out
Although plastic surgery has an obvious outward effect on one's looks, physical appearance isn't the only reason some women have opted for the "Melania makeover." In a press release for the Houston, Texas-based clinic of Dr. Franklin Rose, one such patient named Claudia Sierra described her reasoning for her extensive surgeries, which ABC 7 Chicago reported included an "eye lift, fat grafts in her temples and cheeks, rhinoplasty, breast implants, a tummy tuck, liposuction on her thighs and back, and a Brazilian butt lift."
"I want to feel like the First Lady that I know I am inside," the patient explained. "Melania, for me, illustrates power and strength. She is our first lady, and I am looking forward to more closely resembling her and becoming a better version of me and for it to show on the outside." In addition to her medical procedures, Sierra told ABC 7 that she also opted for hair extensions and an entirely new wardrobe to match Trump's look more closely.
And while the amount of surgeries some clients have undergone to look more like the ex-FLOTUS might seem excessive, some rumors centered around unrecognizable throwback photos of Trump suggest that the former first lady also underwent plastic surgery to achieve her signature look. Trump, however, has denied these claims.
Melania Trump isn't the only Trump family member to influence people's looks
Melania Trump's aesthetic influence is undeniable, but she's not the only member of her high-profile family who has sparked a style trend. Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump and his late first wife, Ivana Trump, has also been the subject of plastic surgery trends since 2016. New York surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe told Page Six that over 50 clients requested procedures to look more like the former White House advisor between the summer of 2016 and the fall of 2017.
Rowe said while some clients opted for a temporary filler look in the price range of $30,000 to $40,000, others wanted what he dubbed the "Permanent Ivanka," which includes cheek implants and rhinoplasty. For a long-lasting Ivanka look, clients could expect to pay up to $50,000. "Maybe they just like the look," Rowe told the outlet. "But also ... [Ivanka is] a powerful woman, self-confident, part of the first family. Do they want to be her? Yes, deep down, maybe."
Ivanka Trump, too, has faced her fair share of plastic surgery rumors. Some surgeons have speculated Ivanka has had a rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and work done to make her jawline more pronounced. Unlike her stepmother, who has outright denied having cosmetic surgery, Ivanka has chosen not to comment. Nevertheless, both women certainly boast stunningly good looks, so it's unsurprising people might use them as sources of beauty inspo.