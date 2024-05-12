Melania Trump's Look Once Inspired A Major Plastic Surgery Trend

In the 1960s, the popularity of copying former First Lady Jackie Kennedy's clothing looks turned her into a full-fledged fashion icon. Nearly six decades later, former First Lady Melania Trump took her aesthetic influence one step further by becoming a face icon. Indeed, the masses didn't want to just embody Trump's wardrobe. They wanted her facial features, too.

Plastic surgeons worldwide began reporting on the "Melania makeover" phenomenon around 2016, when the Trump family was thrust into the political spotlight as Donald Trump vied for — and ultimately won — the highest office in the United States. Clients no longer wanted to look like a Kardashian or the Duchess of Cambridge.

Instead, they were after the high cheekbones, narrow nose, lifted eyes, and svelte figure that bolstered the Slovenian native's former modeling career before she became first lady. Moreover, they were willing to drop tens of thousands of dollars to do so.