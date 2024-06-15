50 Cent's Ex Chelsea Handler Once Took Him To Task For His Support Of Donald Trump

Of all the men scattered across Chelsea Hander's dating history, 50 Cent was a standout. The former couple reportedly met when the "Candy Shop" hitmaker appeared on Handler's eponymous talk show. Based on this TikTok clip of their chat, it was obvious they were attracted to each other and weren't afraid to make their feelings known by flirting openly. During a 2013 appearance on "The Oprah Show," the comedian revealed that the rapper sent her flowers afterwards, but Handler wasn't sure whether she wanted to get into a relationship with him. However, 50 Cent completely won her over when he visited New Orleans to see her. Handler had nothing but great things to say about her ex. "His persona is completely antithetical to who he is in real life," she gushed. "He's a sweetheart and he's, like, so cute, and you just want to like [...] hang from his neck. [He's] so big and beefy."

Despite all that high praise, though, Handler acknowledged that their 2011 romance was short-lived and casual, but she still had a great time nonetheless. Nearly a decade after Handler and 50 Cent's relationship ended, the two had a somewhat testy public interaction on X, formerly known as Twitter. In October 2020, the rapper seemingly tweeted his support for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election because he wasn't a huge fan of Joe Biden's taxation plans. The comedian responded to the tweet by writing, "You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend." Then, she seemingly swayed the "In Da Club" rapper's opinion in a different direction with a rather interesting proposal.