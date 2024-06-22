Times DWTS Star Julianne Hough Went Makeup Free And Looked Stunning

Julianne Hough has worn many hats on "Dancing With the Stars." She joined the show in Season 4 at 18 years old as a professional dancer. She won two Mirrorball Trophies with two of her celebrity dance partners while competing, and she also worked as a judge on and off, even earning a permanent judging seat for five seasons. Hough became Alfonso Ribeiro's co-host in Season 32. Her brother, Derek Hough, has also worked as a professional dancer and judge on the program (and they aren't the only famous ones in their family).

However, Hough has dealt with tragedies in her life, some related to the dance training she received as a child and teenager. In a joint interview with her brother for People in 2014, Hough talked about having to constantly be glammed up due to their ballroom dancing commitments. "When I look back, I think [it is] so sad I have no pictures of me with a cute, bare, 10-year-old face," she told the outlet.

As an adult, she's embracing her bare face and can often be seen going makeup free when she's not on-screen. "I used to wear a lot of makeup and bake and contour, with full glam." she told PopSugar in 2016. "But my whole thing now is less is more. The less you have, the more you can see your actual skin, and I really love that. It's refreshing." Hough has had a stunning transformation and healing journey throughout the years, and she looks just as stunning with or without makeup.

