Times DWTS Star Julianne Hough Went Makeup Free And Looked Stunning
Julianne Hough has worn many hats on "Dancing With the Stars." She joined the show in Season 4 at 18 years old as a professional dancer. She won two Mirrorball Trophies with two of her celebrity dance partners while competing, and she also worked as a judge on and off, even earning a permanent judging seat for five seasons. Hough became Alfonso Ribeiro's co-host in Season 32. Her brother, Derek Hough, has also worked as a professional dancer and judge on the program (and they aren't the only famous ones in their family).
However, Hough has dealt with tragedies in her life, some related to the dance training she received as a child and teenager. In a joint interview with her brother for People in 2014, Hough talked about having to constantly be glammed up due to their ballroom dancing commitments. "When I look back, I think [it is] so sad I have no pictures of me with a cute, bare, 10-year-old face," she told the outlet.
As an adult, she's embracing her bare face and can often be seen going makeup free when she's not on-screen. "I used to wear a lot of makeup and bake and contour, with full glam." she told PopSugar in 2016. "But my whole thing now is less is more. The less you have, the more you can see your actual skin, and I really love that. It's refreshing." Hough has had a stunning transformation and healing journey throughout the years, and she looks just as stunning with or without makeup.
Dancing with Derek
Julianne Hough and Derek Hough often share their dancing skills on social media. In a TikTok Derek posted in October 2023, they performed a short routine to Rihanna's "It's Lovin' That You Want." Hough wore a black dress and white pointy heels, and she had her hair pulled back and up. She also flaunted an all-natural look and went without makeup.
Fans loved the video and Hough's look, with one saying, "Julianne. She is just so beautiful." Another said, "I couldn't stop staring at Julianne" with a heart-eyes emoji.
Taking an icy cold plunge
In an Instagram video from June 2024, Julianne Hough wore no makeup and a brown bikini to dip into an outdoor tub of ice cold water. In the post's caption, she talked about the benefits of cold plunges for her body and health after previous injuries. She also gave some tips for others who might want to give it a try.
Many people in the comments section raved about how beautiful she looked, and one said, "Jules you're definitely a natural beauty," with three heart-eyes emojis.
Sharing some puppy love
One staple on Julianne Hough's Instagram account is her dog, Sunny. In a post from January 2024, Hough shared a compilation of photos of Sunny, including photos Sunny is in a baby carrier strapped to Hough's chest. Hough's hair is pulled up and she's wearing white shorts and a light tan top. She's not wearing makeup but still radiantly beautiful, especially in the selfie due to the big smile on her face.
Many fans in the comments shared kind words for sweet Sunny, but one person even said, "I'm in love with the owner."
In a mother-daughter selfie
Julianne Hough shared a lovely Instagram post for her mother Marriann Hough on Mother's Day 2024. In a selfie of the mother-daughter duo, Hough could be seen without makeup. She and her mom had matching smiles and bright eyes, and it's clear where she gets her effortless looks from.
"Her creativity, artistry, and inspiration are things I have watched in amazement my entire life, truly shaping me into the woman I am today," the "Dancing With the Stars" host said, before listing some of her mom's other wonderful qualities and thanking her.
While rocking a bucket hat
In December 2021, Julianne Hough shared a selfie on Instagram while wearing a white top and a dark bucket hat. Her hair was worn down, and she rocked a natural look with no makeup. "Pucker up Buttercup," Julianne said in the caption, referencing the slight duck lips she was making in the picture. She added, "As You Wish," with a heart emoji and asked her followers to guess what she was alluding to.
Most people ignored "The Princess Bride" references and went straight to compliments. A couple people said, "Natural beauty," and another raved, "Absolutely gorgeous!"