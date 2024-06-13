The A-List Stars That Have Reportedly Left Harry & Meghan's Social Circle

The decision Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made to leave their roles as senior royals in 2020 negatively affected many of their familial relationships. Yet, the Sussexes' dwindling relationships may be reaching beyond their feuds with folks in the royal family. A source close to the royals, Paul Burrell, told Closer that "Harry and Meghan's circle is getting smaller and smaller" (via The U.S. Sun) and many celebrities seem to be distancing themselves from the couple.

Burrell was the late Princess Diana's butler for a decade — from 1987 until her death in 1997. In his interview with Closer, he shared insight into the duke and duchess' friendships, saying, "I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies." He added, "Oprah [Winfrey] no longer seems involved with them and some other celebrities have also dropped them." Amal and George Clooney allegedly didn't invite them to their Albie Awards last fall. Another couple, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, didn't attend Prince Archie's birthday party last month, despite reportedly receiving an invitation. Other celebrity friends of the couple, like Elton John and James Corden, are simply not around, since they live in the U.K. and Harry and Meghan now live in California.

According to royal author Phil Dampier, Harry "doesn't look happy... losing some of his friends must be a factor," per The U.S. Sun. Dampier noted that part of Harry's problem may be his apparent increasing desire for exclusively A-list friends.