Harry & Meghan Just Got Snubbed By The Royal Family Again

Days after Kensington Palace dropped the biggest clue yet that Kate Middleton wouldn't be attending Trooping the Colour in 2024, news broke of even more absences at the annual festivities — this time in reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But unlike Catherine, Princess of Wales, the Sussex's exclusion was caused by a lack of invitation, not major health concerns like Kate's ongoing chemotherapy.

The 2024 event marks the second time Harry and Meghan have been excluded from the guest list since the couple stepped down as working royals four years prior. The couple have maintained a loose relationship with the monarchy, attending a special Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Trooping the Colour in 2022. (Although, it's likely they would not have attended if it wasn't a notable celebration of Queen Elizabeth II). They did not attend the 2020 and 2021 festivities due to pandemic-related changes to the celebration, and they were not invited to the 2023 event.

The couple, who are currently raising their two children in California, have visited their royal roots a few times over the years. Meghan's last appearance with her in-laws was during the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. Harry visited the U.K. in May 2024 to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games. Before that, he had made a quick trip across the pond to be with his father after news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis broke.

