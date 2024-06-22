Pippa Middleton Once Revealed A Long-Kept Secret That Kate Wanted Under Wraps

Pippa Middleton is less than two years younger than her sister Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Kate and Pippa share a tight connection. "We have a very normal, sisterly relationship," Pippa informed "Today" in 2014. "We support each other and get each other's opinions and things." During that same interview, Pippa revealed that while Kate was taking on a career as a working royal, she had aspirations to be an author.

Advertisement

In 2012, Pippa published her first book: "Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities for Families and Friends." The 400-page tome was chock full of party ideas and recipes. Surprisingly, one of those recipes was a beloved family secret that Kate reportedly did not want disclosed to the public: their grandmother's chutney. According to Pippa's book, the recipe includes dried grapes, ground ginger, and marrows (basically late-harvested zucchinis). Chutney has a lot in common with jam, although it differs in a few key areas. While both have fruit and sugar, chutney includes dried fruit and features the acidic bite of vinegar.

However, four years later, it was Kate who put this legendary family recipe in the spotlight. In 2016 the princess' comments in a documentary let royal fans know it was a gift worthy of a queen. After that, there was demand for Kate to make the chutney available to the public. Hilariously, while Kate stayed mum, it appears that many people were unaware that Pippa had provided directions to so they could make it themselves.

Advertisement