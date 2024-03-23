Pippa Middleton Struggled With Fame From Prince William & Kate's Romance

Pippa Middleton is the middle child of Carole and Michael Middleton. She lived out of the spotlight for years, just a normal girl growing up in Bucklebury, Berkshire. Even when her older sister, Kate Middleton, started dating Prince William — and eventually got engaged to him — Pippa was still off the map. However, in 2011, all of that changed. Pippa served as a bridesmaid for Kate in one of the most watched televised weddings in history, and she ended up making headlines thanks to a form-fitting dress that had just about everyone talking.

From that day forward, Pippa found herself in the news more often than not, and it seemed as though everything she did was tabloid-worthy — and she noticed. "It's a bit startling to achieve global recognition (if that's the right word) before the age of thirty, on account of your sister, your brother-in-law, and your bottom," she wrote in her book, "Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities for Families and Friends." She continued, "One day I might be able to make sense of this. In the meantime I think it's fair to say that it has its upside and its downside." When it came time for her own wedding, things looked much different than Pippa ever imagined.