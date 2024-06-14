5 Times Donald Trump Proved His 70s Are His Worst Hair Decade

Among the many questions that have plagued the United States since the 2016 election, one question in particular persists: Why is Donald Trump's hair like that? While likely few but Trump have the full answer, it is clear to anyone that over time, his hair is somehow getting weirder. Hat hair from his infamous red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap is no threat to Trump's iconic 'do, and seemingly no glance in the mirror or photo of himself taken at any angle can convince him to abandon it.

Trump's delicate, pale yellow strands are perpetually brushed to cover up a dark secret atop his head. Whether it's a bald spot, a receding hairline, or something more sinister is anyone's guess. Whatever the reason, Trump has stayed committed to the hairstyle. It has withstood becoming a meme, an easily exaggerated trait in political cartoons, and a simple scoff in the face of beauty standards. There are photos of the former president with that quintessential coiffed swoosh of hair as far back as the '80s. Although, the butter yellow dye job didn't start until later, likely when he went grey. There was never a time in Trump's adult life that he was likely to win a "Best Hair" superlative. Yet, being in his 70s has given what is surely the most iconic combover in the history of hair, a brand new life. Here's our roundup of five moments that prove that Trump's hair is just getting worse.

