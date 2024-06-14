Tiffany & Ivanka's Birthday Shoutouts To Donald Trump Are Missing One Glaring Thing
Donald Trump celebrated his 78th birthday on June 14, 2024 and as expected, several people close to him paid tribute to the former president. This included his daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany. Both women took to Instagram to wish Trump a happy birthday, but it appears their shoutouts were missing one glaring detail: Recent images with their father.
On Ivanka's Instagram Story, she first shared a pic from her October 2009 wedding where her father is smiling alongside his eldest daughter, who is rumored to be one of Trump's favorite kids. She wrote, "Happy birthday dad. I love you today and everyday," while tagging his official Instagram page. The former jewelry designer then shared more photos, including from her time in Trump's White House and a shot of them when she was a child. Tiffany had a similar approach to her dad's birthday, first sharing a snapshot of the two dancing at her November 2022 wedding and writing "Happy birthday @RealDonaldTrump. I love you dad." The next image in her montage was a black-and-white flick from the same occasion. While it's no surprise that the sisters honored the real estate mogul, highlighting older moments seems to suggest that neither daughter has made any new memories with Trump recently.
Tiffany and Ivanka have been absent from Trump's campaign trail
Tiffany and Ivanka Trump's lack of up-to-date images with Donald Trump is not completely shocking, as the two have remained absent from his campaign trail. Ivanka has apaprently distanced herself since Trump left the White House and has no interest in being involved in his bid for re-election. One source told People in March 2024, "She is very happy, living her best life. She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care. She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved."
Tiffany has also been largely absent in Trump's attempt to secure the November 2024 election. However, she was selected to be a member of the Florida delegation during the Republican National Convention, which will kick off on July 15, 2024. Additionally, the one-time pop singer did make a rare appearance at Trump's hush money trial towards the end of May 2024. While this could signal a possible interest in assisting with the campaign, like Ivanka, Tiffany still remains largely absent from her father's public matters.