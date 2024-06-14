Tiffany & Ivanka's Birthday Shoutouts To Donald Trump Are Missing One Glaring Thing

Donald Trump celebrated his 78th birthday on June 14, 2024 and as expected, several people close to him paid tribute to the former president. This included his daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany. Both women took to Instagram to wish Trump a happy birthday, but it appears their shoutouts were missing one glaring detail: Recent images with their father.

On Ivanka's Instagram Story, she first shared a pic from her October 2009 wedding where her father is smiling alongside his eldest daughter, who is rumored to be one of Trump's favorite kids. She wrote, "Happy birthday dad. I love you today and everyday," while tagging his official Instagram page. The former jewelry designer then shared more photos, including from her time in Trump's White House and a shot of them when she was a child. Tiffany had a similar approach to her dad's birthday, first sharing a snapshot of the two dancing at her November 2022 wedding and writing "Happy birthday @RealDonaldTrump. I love you dad." The next image in her montage was a black-and-white flick from the same occasion. While it's no surprise that the sisters honored the real estate mogul, highlighting older moments seems to suggest that neither daughter has made any new memories with Trump recently.

