Times Donald Trump Didn't Help Favoritism Rumors With His Kids

There's a never-ending fascination with the Trump family's parenting style. MAGA fans point to the accomplishments of the kids as a positive review of Donald Trump as a dad, while critics believe that his parental duties stopped at writing checks. The only thing that both sides seem to agree on is that the former president has a favorite child. And, as you've probably guessed, it's former first daughter Ivanka Trump. While her brothers gained popularity thanks to their appearances on "The Apprentice," she took an interest in her father's primary businesses from a young age. Ivanka famously built a Lego Trump Tower as a six-year-old, co-hosted Miss Teen USA at 16, and joined the family business proper right after college.

Donald, for his part, was always incredibly proud of Ivanka, coming under fire for some adoring (and somewhat disturbing) comments he made about her over the years. Interestingly, even the Trump children agree among themselves that Ivanka is their father's gem. During a 2016 interview with veteran media personality Barbara Walters, Don Jr., Eric, and Tiffany Trump all pointed to Ivanka as Donald's favorite kid (via ABC News). Unfortunately, while other parents do their best to present a neutral stance, the controversial politician has done very little to dispel the narrative of favoritism. If anything, Donald has leaned into it more as the years have gone by.