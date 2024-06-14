Trump's Latest Slip Of The Tongue Proves His Ego Is Bruised Over Barron's Staggering Height
Have you ever wondered why Donald Trump mentions his son Barron Trump's height so often? The answer may be more complex than we thought. Barron has celebrated some big milestones lately. In March, he turned 18, and in May, he graduated from high school. One would think that a gushing dad with a penchant for bragging might eagerly seize the opportunity to talk about his son meeting these milestones. Yet, when asked about Barron on "Fox & Friends" earlier this month, Donald said, "He's amazing, actually, and he's tall, good-looking ..." While he did later touch on his son's academics, he also returned to his common refrain about Barron's height.
While Donald's peculiar fixation on Barron's impressive 6-foot, 9-inch stature in past interviews has raised eyebrows, the former president's latest comments show that he may be a bit jealous of his son.
Donald recently appeared on Logan Paul's podcast "IMPAULSIVE," and as we've come to expect when he's talking about Barron, he got sidetracked by the topic of his son's height. "My son, I have a beautiful boy, Barron," Donald said. "He's a big boy ... 6'9". And I couldn't get him to play basketball .. played soccer ..." He continued, "Good looking guy, he is a tall one. I say 'Barron I don't want to take a picture next to you.'" While this could have been an innocent joke, there is good reason to believe that Donald may actually avoid appearing in photos with his son.
Donald Trump's height is shrouded in mystery
Donald Trump's most recent comments about Barron Trump's height were certainly telling. Barron is about an entire foot taller than the average American man, so it's fair for Donald to mention his height once in a while. However, it seems that if Barron comes up in conversation, at all, then like clockwork, Donald will mention his height. Now, he has joked that he doesn't want to be pictured alongside Barron, presumably to avoid looking short. And, this comment could give a bit of insight into what Donald's apparent hangup with Barron's height really is.
Over the years, there has been some discrepancy over how tall Donald is. Between arrest records, his driver's license, and the results of his White House physical, reports of Donald's height frequently fluctuate between 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 6 feet, 3 inches tall. While the inconsistency in reports of Donald's height is certainly an oddity, he is unarguably tall, either way.
However, by his own standards, Donald may not be tall enough. On a 2019 episode of MSNBC's "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell," journalist Michael Wolff explained that the former president "is jealous of everyone's height." He said, "He never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is." This bit of context implies that Donald likely isn't joking when he says he avoids being photographed with Barron, after all. Rumors that the father and son's height difference causes tension, unfortunately, seem likely.