Trump's Latest Slip Of The Tongue Proves His Ego Is Bruised Over Barron's Staggering Height

Have you ever wondered why Donald Trump mentions his son Barron Trump's height so often? The answer may be more complex than we thought. Barron has celebrated some big milestones lately. In March, he turned 18, and in May, he graduated from high school. One would think that a gushing dad with a penchant for bragging might eagerly seize the opportunity to talk about his son meeting these milestones. Yet, when asked about Barron on "Fox & Friends" earlier this month, Donald said, "He's amazing, actually, and he's tall, good-looking ..." While he did later touch on his son's academics, he also returned to his common refrain about Barron's height.

While Donald's peculiar fixation on Barron's impressive 6-foot, 9-inch stature in past interviews has raised eyebrows, the former president's latest comments show that he may be a bit jealous of his son.

Donald recently appeared on Logan Paul's podcast "IMPAULSIVE," and as we've come to expect when he's talking about Barron, he got sidetracked by the topic of his son's height. "My son, I have a beautiful boy, Barron," Donald said. "He's a big boy ... 6'9". And I couldn't get him to play basketball .. played soccer ..." He continued, "Good looking guy, he is a tall one. I say 'Barron I don't want to take a picture next to you.'" While this could have been an innocent joke, there is good reason to believe that Donald may actually avoid appearing in photos with his son.

