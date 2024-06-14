What Katie Ledecky Looks Like Wearing Makeup
Swimming legend Katie Ledecky began her Olympic career when she was 15 at the 2012 London games. After earning a gold medal at the event, Ledecky went on to compete in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021. She's amassed ten Olympic medals ahead of the 2024 games in Paris. In addition to these phenomenal successes, Ledecky's speed has enabled her to earn two world records.
For some Olympic athletes, makeup is part of their overall aesthetic, and it compliments their costume for an event. For instance, gymnast Aly Raisman believes wearing makeup is beneficial to her mindset. "You're really strong and powerful, but at the same time, you can feel really feminine and beautiful," Raisman explained to USA Today. "That combination is what makes me feel really confident." However, for Ledecky, she appears to prefer a no-fuss natural look with no makeup when she's competing. To hone her skills, Ledecky prepares for races by spending extensive time in the pool, swimming approximately 37 miles every week. In these cases, she often eschews makeup as well.
Even when she's out of the water, Ledecky frequently sports minimal, understated makeup, like in November 2023, when she posed in the kitchen as part of her promotional partnership with La Croix sparkling water. Here Ledecky looks like she's possibly wearing a light coat of mascara, which is a great example of her low-key style. But she's not entirely adverse to getting glammed up for special occassions.
Katie Ledecky wears a hint of makeup for media appearances, including her book cover
Katie Ledecky was surprised by the attention she received after her first major career success at the 2012 London Olympics. "Just doing all the media stuff was new to me. Before the Mary Carillo interview, I got my makeup done for the first time," Ledecky recalled to The Washington Post in 2016. Since then, Ledecky has worn her signature subtle makeup look for magazine and TV appearances. In 2016, when Ledecky was photographed by Annie Leibovitz for Vogue, she appeared to wear mascara to accentuate her eyes. Her lips had just a hint of pink.
Eight years later, when Ledecky's memoir, "Just Add Water" was published in June 2024, the book's cover featured the rare combo of Ledecky wearing makeup in the water. Dark mascara, a trace of blush, and a bare lip highlight her features while her dazzling smile takes center stage. In the book, Ledecky discussed the high degree of scrutiny that female athletes face regarding their appearance. "For women, there's a whole set of contradictory and unnecessary opinions thrown our way the minute we enter the arena. About our bodies. About our looks," she wrote (via Essentially Sports). For Ledecky, these details are superficial when she's competing. Her focus is on her swimming.
Katie Ledecky's makeup is more amped up for special celebrations
While there's no need for lots of make-up as she speeds through the water at the Olympics, Katie Ledecky has gotten glammed up to show off her medals. For instance, Ledecky wore black eyeliner and lash-lengthening mascara when she posed with the five medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics. In addition, the swimming champion also showed off her manicure. Ledecky sported alternating blue and red polished nails in a short, practical length. Ledecky's final gold medal that she earned in Rio was particularly special, since she broke a global record in addition to winning the event.
In addition, when she hits the red carpet for awards events, the Olympic swimmer amps up her makeup style. However, these looks are somewhat of a rarity. For instance when Ledecky was in college, she preferred low-key events. "I didn't really go to many parties ... that's not my scene," she told The New York Times. At ESPN's 2022 ESPYS, Ledecky relied on warm neutral colors to create a smokey eye that paired perfectly with her metallic silver dress. That evening Ledecky was honored with Best Athlete, Women's Sports. "I've spent over 25,000 miles, I think I've swum, so I'm finding that it's a lot of fun here tonight to be on land," Ledecky joked as she accepted her award.