What Katie Ledecky Looks Like Wearing Makeup

Swimming legend Katie Ledecky began her Olympic career when she was 15 at the 2012 London games. After earning a gold medal at the event, Ledecky went on to compete in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021. She's amassed ten Olympic medals ahead of the 2024 games in Paris. In addition to these phenomenal successes, Ledecky's speed has enabled her to earn two world records.

For some Olympic athletes, makeup is part of their overall aesthetic, and it compliments their costume for an event. For instance, gymnast Aly Raisman believes wearing makeup is beneficial to her mindset. "You're really strong and powerful, but at the same time, you can feel really feminine and beautiful," Raisman explained to USA Today. "That combination is what makes me feel really confident." However, for Ledecky, she appears to prefer a no-fuss natural look with no makeup when she's competing. To hone her skills, Ledecky prepares for races by spending extensive time in the pool, swimming approximately 37 miles every week. In these cases, she often eschews makeup as well.

Even when she's out of the water, Ledecky frequently sports minimal, understated makeup, like in November 2023, when she posed in the kitchen as part of her promotional partnership with La Croix sparkling water. Here Ledecky looks like she's possibly wearing a light coat of mascara, which is a great example of her low-key style. But she's not entirely adverse to getting glammed up for special occassions.

