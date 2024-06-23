A Look Back At Kelly Ripa's Drama With American Idol Alum Clay Aiken

Kelly Ripa has had her share of feuds, though the one with "American Idol" alum Clay Aiken might come as a surprise to some. Their issues arose in November 2006 when the singer served as guest host on "Live! With Regis & Kelly." While sitting in for the usual co-host Regis Philbin, Aiken and Ripa shared an awkward moment as they interviewed "Dancing with the Stars" winner Emmitt Smith and longtime DWTS professional dancer Cheryl Burke.

As Aiken was attempting to ask them a question, he quickly placed his hand on Ripa's mouth, playfully attempting to silence her. However, Ripa did not find this funny and appeared immediately offended. "Oh, that's a no-no," she firmly stated, adding, "I don't know where that hand's been, honey." On the next episode of the show, when Philbin returned, Ripa scolded Aiken on-air, even claiming the reality show contestant was hostile toward her. "There was a lack of respect, and when you're a certain person, you're in the public eye, you have to be respectful of other people and I don't think he was respectful in any way," she told Philbin (via the New York Post). The drama spilled over into a beef with Rosie O'Donnell, who believed Ripa was being homophobic towards Aiken.

