Hallmark Alum Candace Cameron Bure's Boldest Hairstyles Over The Years

We all remember the '80s and '90s when DJ Tanner had kiss-the-ceiling fringe that we faithfully tried to copy. Off-camera, Candace Cameron Bure (who eventually revealed her big-bang beauty trick for her 'Full House' bangs) was working her blonde locks into a variety of styles as she transitioned into adulthood. She eventually settled on a golden-blonde hair color, below-the-shoulder lengths, and beachy waves as her trademark hairstyle — a look that has become so popular with fans, they demanded she reveal more mane secrets and tell everyone how those curls are achieved. (Bure obliged; her Instagram tutorial has over 920,000 views).

But just because the star found a look she loves and settled in years ago, it doesn't mean she's stopped exploring her mane options. When she wrote a book about fashion and beauty, "Staying Stylish," she named one of the chapters, "When it Comes to Your Hair, Be Brave." And that's exactly what the Hallmark alum, who has starred in over two dozen films for the network, has done.

Like her super curly, big tress profile at the Movieguide Awards in February 2019, Bure has shown off bold hairstyles that cover a range from long to short, red to blonde, curly to sleek, and beyond.