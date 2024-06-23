Hallmark Alum Candace Cameron Bure's Boldest Hairstyles Over The Years
We all remember the '80s and '90s when DJ Tanner had kiss-the-ceiling fringe that we faithfully tried to copy. Off-camera, Candace Cameron Bure (who eventually revealed her big-bang beauty trick for her 'Full House' bangs) was working her blonde locks into a variety of styles as she transitioned into adulthood. She eventually settled on a golden-blonde hair color, below-the-shoulder lengths, and beachy waves as her trademark hairstyle — a look that has become so popular with fans, they demanded she reveal more mane secrets and tell everyone how those curls are achieved. (Bure obliged; her Instagram tutorial has over 920,000 views).
But just because the star found a look she loves and settled in years ago, it doesn't mean she's stopped exploring her mane options. When she wrote a book about fashion and beauty, "Staying Stylish," she named one of the chapters, "When it Comes to Your Hair, Be Brave." And that's exactly what the Hallmark alum, who has starred in over two dozen films for the network, has done.
Like her super curly, big tress profile at the Movieguide Awards in February 2019, Bure has shown off bold hairstyles that cover a range from long to short, red to blonde, curly to sleek, and beyond.
Candace Cameron Bure swapped the volume for a sleek silhouette
For a woman who once wrote on Instagram, "The higher the pony, the closer to God," it's a rare occurrence when Candace Cameron Bure doesn't aim for the heavens with high hair moves. But that one time she showed up for the premiere of her movie "Unsung Hero" in April 2024? Her bold mane move wasn't about volume at all.
The star wore her long lengths completely smooth, without even one subtle curl or wave. The sleek silhouette was kept close to her crown, and flowed like glassy water down over her shoulders and below the bust line. With only the barest hint of volume at the crown to avoid a totally flat vibe, she was most definitely grounded to the red carpet below her feet.
It's not the first time the actor has opted for a straight style, but the star of "Fuller House" usually pumps a bit of body into her tress for a more bouncy effect, which suits her personality more. Bure is generally known as a happy, positive person, as witnessed by the homepage of her personal website, which professes that, "After all, a big smile is the very best accessory!"
Candace Cameron Bure tried the razor cut bob trend
When she isn't wearing her locks in down-to-there lengths, Candace Cameron Bure switches things up by donning chic bob cuts. The Hallmark alum, who enchanted us with no less than 10 Christmas movies from the network, has shared that she usually goes for a big chop after finishing an acting project, in an effort to keep her hair healthy. While on set, there's a lot of heat styling, hair products, and hair color touch-ups that can take a toll on tresses.
In January 2012, Bure showed off one of those cute bob snips when she attended the Hallmark Evening Gala during a press tour for the Television Critics Association. While she's had blunt bobs that were all one length, her snip this time was layered all the way around, creating a riot of texture on the sides and along the perimeter. Back in the day, razor cuts were all the rage, with hair's edges being purposefully slashed with a razor cutting tool to create a choppy texture.
While a flat iron was a must for styling the look, Bure once told E! News that one of her mane essentials was actually a brush. "A quality hair brush is often underestimated and not high on most people's beauty product list, but it should be!" she explained. "Having a nice hair brush is a game changer."
Candace Cameron Bure wore a tall bun
When Candace Cameron Bure wears her hair up, it's usually in a ponytail — she's been known to wear them high and sleek, as well as high and fluffy. What she isn't well known for is wearing her hair high and twisted into a donut bun. That was her chosen look, though, in May 2016, when she attended an event for Eating Recovery Day. Bure has been open about having an eating disorder in the past, and shared her story in a panel discussion.
The star wore her locks completely swept away from her face, and piled high on top of the crown. Her hair was twisted into a tall bun, and detailed with a braided piece wrapped around the base. While it could be all Bure's own tresses holding up the style, the donut bun is often crafted using a foam insert that hair can be wrapped around for a perfectly formed finish.
It's a bold and sophisticated look, and it's one we love, because it gives us the tiniest peek at what's really going on with the "Christmas Town" star's mane. With her hair pulled all the way up, her roots are clearly visible, revealing her mane leans more toward brunette than the blonde she's mostly known for.
Candace Cameron Bure's Aurora red IRL
Fans of sleuthing librarian Aurora Teagarden are familiar with Candace Cameron Bure as a redhead. Though normally a blonde, the actor first took on the character's crimson shade for the first installment of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, "A Bone to Pick," which premiered on Hallmark in 2015. Bure went on to appear in more than a dozen more of the popular films, showing off varying lengths and styles of Aurora, all in a version of red.
In February 1, 2017, she was filming "A Bundle of Trouble: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery," when she took a break to promote a collaboration with Starkist Tuna. Wearing her bob cut with sideswept bangs and loose curls, the hue was a stunning russet shade with the subtlest of golden highlights. Used to only seeing her as a ginger on screen, her appearance with red hair in real life gave us a happy shock.
"I like being a redhead," the mom of three told Glamour about her color transformation for Aurora. "I feel very bubbly as a blonde, which is natural for me. But there's something different about being a redhead. I feel a little more mature with it." She also admitted she and her husband, former hockey player Valeri Bure, might not agree on the color switch. "I loved it right away, but I think my husband prefers me blonde!"
The Hallmark alum revealed her gray status
One of the boldest hairstyles ever worn by Candace Cameron Bure wasn't captured on the red carpet, but during a slice of life. In September 2022, the star posted a photo to Instagram that showed her seated under the hood of a dryer, her blonde hair tucked between layers of foil — a sure sign of having her hair color adjusted. While some celebrities are hesitant to admit to gray hair, Bure had no problem sharing her experience. In the caption, she gave thanks to her hairdresser, "for bringing these greys back to blonde."
After watching her grow up on TV as DJ Tanner in "Full House," you may think of her as being perpetually young — but Bure turned 48 in April 2024. She's been talking about her gray hair, though, since 2016, when she was 40 years old. During an episode of "The View," which Bure co-hosted from 2015 to 2016, the discussion turned toward aging, and adjusting for beauty changes.
The Hallmark star brought up that she'd been coloring her hair for years. "It makes me feel pretty and good and I like changing it up," she stated. She then confessed, "I don't want to see my gray hair!" admitting that she did have silvery strands hidden under the blonde. As she noted in her foil-filled Instagram post, "Just keeping it real."