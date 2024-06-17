The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Tony Awards
The lights of Broadway shine a little brighter when all the stars of the stage get together for the Tony Awards. The 77th installment of the annual show took place on June 16, 2024, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
As with any big event, and especially one held in New York City, considered one of the fashion capitols of the world, the red carpet (or in this case, blue) was filled with famous faces dressed in fabulous outfits. The gowns and tuxes were out in full force, and quite a few attendees were out to make a statement. But just like the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 Met Gala, that statement wasn't always a good one.
While the outfits of some celebrities said, "Wow, I'm fabulous!" others just inspired us to say, "Wow!" — and not in a good way. For example, Broadway actor and producer Tamara Tunie may have single-handedly caused a nationwide shortage of violet tulle with her voluminous, puffball-edged gown. And she wasn't the only badly dressed person at the 2024 Tony Awards.
Eddie Redmayne
While you may recognize Eddie Redmayne for his Oscar-winning performance in "The Theory of Everything," he's actually quite an accomplished stage actor, too. He popped into the 2024 Tony Awards after being nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his part in the show "Cabaret" at the Kit Kat Club. We nominate him for most superfluous details on a tuxedo. We could have accepted the wide-leg trousers as a fashion choice, but the big floppy bow tacked to one shoulder, with tails flowing down to his knees, is overkill.
Shaina Taub
Shaina Taub isn't a familiar face to most people, but you may have hummed along to her music. She's the composer of the music behind the play "Suffs," and picked up a 2024 Tony Award for Best Original Score for her efforts. She's also released an album or two of her own. What she should have released, though, was the desire to wear this satin jumpsuit to the awards. The puffy sleeves are overinflated, and the length is inches too long, creating ruffly ankles. And did no one tell her how bad satin wrinkles? Lesson learned.
LaTanya Richardson Jackson
A 2014 Tony Award nominee for the play "A Raisin in the Sun," LaTanya Richardson Jackson is an actor, producer and director of the stage, but you may have also seen her as part of the timeline of "Grey's Anatomy," where she appeared in several episodes. And now you can say you've seen her in her pajamas, too. The star seems to have swapped her official blue-carpet dress with her nightgown. From the billowy silhouette to the floral print, her look is more "cozy night by the fire" and less "Broadway star."
Julianne Hough
One of the hosts of the 2024 Tony Awards, former "Dancing With the Stars" pro Julianne Hough went through a few wardrobe changes. We only wish she had changed out of this gown before she left the house. The strapless dress was composed of a sheer, pale-pink fabric that was probably supposed to look ethereal with its floating ruffles. Really, though, it just looked like the fabric kept getting stuck in the sewing machine, and everyone gave up before it was officially finished.
Carter Kench
Social media influencer Carter Kench has more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube, and 8 million followers on TikTok at the time of writing. However, we can only hope no one is going to follow his fashion style from the 2024 Tony Awards blue carpet. The plaid suit is a choice, and not necessarily a bad one — until it got paired with a bow. Instead of a simple black tie to match the belt, or letting the plaid speak for itself, Kench chose to tie a silk scarf into a floppy bow around his neck. We do not offer any likes for this.
Jonathan McCrory and Sade Lythcott
Ahoy there, mateys! National Black Theater Artistic Director Jonathan McCrory and Chief Executive Officer Sade Lythcott are impressive members of the Broadway community, and if their wardrobe at the 2024 Tony Awards is any indication, they may also be members of a pirate gang. The two were dressed in high-fashion pirate gear, with McCrory in a bandana and pirate boots, and Lythcott wearing a puffy pirate's shirt. It's possible, too, her golden grass skirt may be part of her pirate's booty.
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel is a vocal powerhouse and talented actor who has a Tony Award on her shelf for playing the green witch Elphaba in "Wicked." She's also the voice behind Elsa, the "Frozen" queen, and the one responsible for singing "Let it Go," which you now have playing in your head. And speaking of letting something go, let's talk about the dress. Those optical illusion pictures where you have to find the shape in the dots have nothing on the graphic print of this gown. Is there a snowman hidden in there?
Will Butler
A former member of the band Arcade Fire, Will Butler turned his musical talents to Broadway, and grabbed a 2024 Tony Award nomination — he wrote the original score for the play "Stereophonic." While his guest went simple, Butler went the opposite direction, and landed firmly in fussy territory. He didn't just tie on a big white bow, he chose one that appears to have a life of its own, including full loops and tails. With its ruffled edges, it appears to be inching its way across the jacket, intent on conquering as much territory as possible.
Nikiya Mathis
You may have seen Nikiya Mathis on Starz's "Power Book II: Raising Kanan," or in any number of stage productions. But she's also an expert in hair, something the 2024 Tony Awards acknowledged by giving her a Special Tony Award for her braiding and wig work on the Broadway show "Jaja's African Hair Braiding." Her mane on the red carpet was perfect, but her outfit? Not so much. The short dress was kinda cute — until we realized it was connected to a magician's cape lined in patchwork fabric. Abracadabra! Make it disappear.
Steven Skybell
Frankly, my dear, we do give a damn. Steven Skybell was nominated for a 2024 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for his role in "Cabaret" at the Kit Kat Club. He might have also done well as an extra in "Gone With the Wind," because his brocade suit looks like it was made out of curtains, á la Scarlett O'Hara. Adding to the overwhelming feeling of drapery — or a couch — come to life is the length of the suit coat, which is just inches from kissing the floor.
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie hit the 2024 Tony Award with daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in complementary shades of teal. And that's where the compliments end. In case you missed the date above, the Tony Awards took place on June 16. That's summer in New York City, and Jolie chose to wear what appears to be a velvet gown. As if the fabric weren't heavy enough, there's also draping and pleating and layers, and, yes, even a matching shawl. Winter is not coming, not for many months. Just ask Jolie-Pitt, who didn't even wear a jacket.