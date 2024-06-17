The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Tony Awards

The lights of Broadway shine a little brighter when all the stars of the stage get together for the Tony Awards. The 77th installment of the annual show took place on June 16, 2024, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

As with any big event, and especially one held in New York City, considered one of the fashion capitols of the world, the red carpet (or in this case, blue) was filled with famous faces dressed in fabulous outfits. The gowns and tuxes were out in full force, and quite a few attendees were out to make a statement. But just like the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 Met Gala, that statement wasn't always a good one.

While the outfits of some celebrities said, "Wow, I'm fabulous!" others just inspired us to say, "Wow!" — and not in a good way. For example, Broadway actor and producer Tamara Tunie may have single-handedly caused a nationwide shortage of violet tulle with her voluminous, puffball-edged gown. And she wasn't the only badly dressed person at the 2024 Tony Awards.

