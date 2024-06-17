Vivienne Jolie-Pitt's Behavior On Father's Day Is Another Tell-Tale Sign She Loathes Dad Brad
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have had a number of messy moments over the course of their relationship. The messiness is ongoing, with Jolie and Pitt's kids seemingly at odds over their relationship with their father. But there does seem to be some more concrete action when it comes to taking sides. On June 16, Father's Day, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, the youngest of Jolie and Pitt's six children, notably chose to spend the day with her mom and not her dad.
15-year-old Jolie-Pitt accompanied her mother to the 77th Tony Awards, and the two walked the red carpet together in color-coordinated outfits. While Jolie may be best known for her movie roles, she's gotten involved in Broadway this year, and she was at the awards show because she was a producer of "The Outsiders." The show won several awards, including Best Musical.
Jolie-Pitt didn't just accompany her mother to the Tonys red carpet, she also worked on the show. She's listed in Playbill as "Producer Assistant." Notably, her name is listed as Vivienne Jolie. She certainly seems to be working to separate herself from her father, and she's not the only sibling doing so.
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt may be following in Shiloh's footsteps
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is the spitting image of big sister Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and their similarities go beyond their looks. While Vivienne changed her name in "The Outsiders" program, her big sister made it official. On her 18th birthday in May, Shiloh submitted legal paperwork requesting that her name be formally changed to drop the Pitt off the end. Vivienne is only 15, so she can't formally change her last name as easily as her big sister. It seems pretty likely that we'll be seeing Vivienne's name connected with more productions, giving her more chances to show the world the name she wants to use. "My daughter Viv loves theater," Angelina Jolie told Deadline.
Jolie also revealed that her daughter was a big reason as to why she got involved with the Broadway production of the show. The two of them went to see it when it played in California: "I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself," Jolie explained to Deadline, "and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her."
We love to see a mother and daughter working together so closely. We'll have to wait and see what they do together next, and if Vivienne keeps cutting the Pitt off the end of her name.