Vivienne Jolie-Pitt's Behavior On Father's Day Is Another Tell-Tale Sign She Loathes Dad Brad

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have had a number of messy moments over the course of their relationship. The messiness is ongoing, with Jolie and Pitt's kids seemingly at odds over their relationship with their father. But there does seem to be some more concrete action when it comes to taking sides. On June 16, Father's Day, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, the youngest of Jolie and Pitt's six children, notably chose to spend the day with her mom and not her dad.

15-year-old Jolie-Pitt accompanied her mother to the 77th Tony Awards, and the two walked the red carpet together in color-coordinated outfits. While Jolie may be best known for her movie roles, she's gotten involved in Broadway this year, and she was at the awards show because she was a producer of "The Outsiders." The show won several awards, including Best Musical.

Jolie-Pitt didn't just accompany her mother to the Tonys red carpet, she also worked on the show. She's listed in Playbill as "Producer Assistant." Notably, her name is listed as Vivienne Jolie. She certainly seems to be working to separate herself from her father, and she's not the only sibling doing so.