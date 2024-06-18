What Michelle Trachtenberg Really Looks Like Underneath The Makeup
It's no exaggeration to say Michelle Trachtenberg has been in the public eye for the majority of her life. Though her acting career officially began when she began acting in commercials when she was still in preschool, Trachtenberg's life transformed when she joined the cast of the 1996 Nickelodeon movie "Harriet The Spy." She went on to land roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Eurotrip," "Ice Princess," "17 Again," "Gossip Girl," and more.
While the fabulously menacing "Gossip Girl" character Georgina Sparks would rarely be caught without her makeup done, her real-life counterpart loves a no-makeup moment when she's off the clock. While she certainly is all for getting in glam when the occasion calls for it, the former child star embraces any chance she gets to just be her most natural self. As she told Blackfilm in 2005, "The real me is sitting at home, no makeup, in my old sweatpants, watching DVDs. And no makeup is a big thing because I love makeup. So that's me. I'm there clicking on my Tivo watching 'Law And Order' with my sister because I'm obsessed."
More recently, Trachtenberg has posted a lot of bare-faced selfies on Instagram. Whether she's chilling with her cats indoors or basking in the sun in her backyard, she sure knows how to keep it easy and breezy. Here is a breakdown of 14 of her no-makeup selfies.
Michelle Trachtenberg posted a bare-faced photo as a dare
Who knew a simple blue sweatshirt could make for such a glam selfie moment? In December 2023, Michelle Trachtenberg took to Instagram with a bare-faced photo. And this wasn't the "no-makeup" makeup look. Rather, this was an actual no-makeup look. "One of my best friends dared me to take a selfie with no makeup being dramatic!" she wrote. "What do you think? Ps. Saying 'still' before any fake comment is so pathetic. I'm 38 years old and grateful. Get a calendar #blueeyes." If anyone was hating on her appearance, this stunning photo should certainly shut them down. The former child star looks fab as can be.
"May I be honest. You simply look younger without makeup. And most importantly, you seem happier too," one IG user commented. Another person said, "Yeah that's it, show off that natural beauty girl!" This dare would not be the last time she rocked a no-makeup vibe on IG. She has since graced her page with so many more natural photos proving that no one needs a full face of glam to look beautiful.
She fired back at trolls with a no-makeup selfie
In January 2024, Michelle Trachtenberg addressed some of the comments she'd recently received on Instagram regarding her selfies. A number of IG users expressed concerns regarding her health, and others speculated about whether she had buccal fat removed from her face. She shut down all of the noise with a no-makeup selfie and a smile on her face. "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems," she wrote. "Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar." Now that is a caption Gossip Girl would be proud of.
Many celebrities have spoken out about receiving criticism for their natural skin and the process of aging, and Trachtenberg's response to the unnecessary commentary and concerns added to this conversation. Perhaps some fans forget that her appearances in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" or "EuroTrip" were upwards of 20 years ago, and she is aging gracefully. As far as she's concerned, doubters and haters can put a stake, er, sock in it.
Michelle Trachtenberg posed for an all natural selfie
In March 2024, Michelle Trachtenberg took a snapshot of herself for Instagram outside with no makeup on, unstyled hair, and a cozy Hogwarts sweatshirt. "It's good to be #natural," she wrote. Fans took to the comment section to celebrate her casual, pared-down look. One person replied, "Yes it is! You look beautiful." Another wrote, "Preach! Who has time or energy for a full face?"
A third commenter noted that it was refreshing to see a public figure's face "as is," so to speak. "The problem is that people now have such a warped perception of what women look like because all the celebs are loading up with botox, fillers and 'no-makeup' makeup all the time. This is a natural 38 year old woman not faking flawless features," they wrote.
While many people were commenting on her face sans makeup, there were quite a handful of comments obsessing over her "Harry Potter" merch. One person asked the real, hard-hitting question: "But what Hogwarts house are you?"
Rocking her natural hair color and natural face
In addition to embracing her unapologetic no-makeup days, Michelle Trachtenberg has let her natural hair color shine. In February 2024, she shared another casual selfie she snapped while hanging out outside. In the photo, some of Trachtenberg's blonde roots were visible. "Sometimes I forget I'm a #natural #blonde ... #nomakeupselfie," she wrote.
It's been a long time since people have seen strands of blonde peek through; her dark brown hair has become her signature. In her early movies, her blonde streaks are more noticeable, such as in "EuroTrip." (Remember that iconic scene where she flipped her gorgeous locks around on the beach? That moment still gives major hair inspiration.) As Trachtenberg told Us Weekly in 2011, "I'm naturally dirty blonde and I've worn a reddish brown for a bit." She added, "I feel sexier when I'm dark! I love how darker hair brings out my eyes and also complements my pale skin."
Michelle Trachtenberg's unbothered vibe
In February 2023, Michelle Trachtenberg snapped a pic of herself posing in a shirt with the phrase "NOT FOR EVERYONE" splashed across the front. She posted said pic on Instagram and wrote, "#facts." Although her fresh-faced and relaxed selfies might not be for everyone, many fans commented on the post to let her know they appreciate her natural posts.
A few weeks earlier, Trachtenberg posted a selfie she took with "Spy Kids" alum Alexa PenaVega at a hair salon on Instagram. In the pic, Trachtenberg once again rocked a bare-faced look. Evidently, some IG users thought it was appropriate to criticize her appearance; one comment read, "Michelle u look sick. R u ok?" Trachtenberg was quick to shut it down. "Explain to me how I look sick," she replied. "Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."
Michelle Trachtenberg kept it effortless at home
This black and white, fresh-faced Instagram selfie from May 2020 is nothing but chic. In the snap, Michelle Trachtenberg swapped out graphic tees with bare décolletage and a simple necklace. As ethereal and dreamy as the image was, the behind-the-scenes details were a little less glam... but incredibly relatable. The post, which went up early on in the pandemic, touched on how she'd been spending her time at home. "#throwbackthursday to ten minutes ago, when I attempted to get off the couch. Update: I am still. On the couch, but I've decided to make #pizza for #breakfast #stayhome," she wrote.
A number of IG users showered the "Gossip Girl" alum with praise in the comment section. One person remarked that she reminded them of Liv Tyler, while others called her "gorgeous." "She hasn't aged since 17 again and ice princess like wtf ??!!!" another wrote.
Rhinestone glasses brought the glam to her understated look
Michelle Trachtenberg is serving confidence in this March 2024 Instagram post. Her caption — "Unicorns, rhinestones and mood" — described the energy of this photo to a T. In the selfie, which she took outside, she posed in a blue and white jacket featuring a unicorn print, a gray shirt, and a pair of glam pink rhinestone sunglasses. She pulled her hair back in a low-key, effortless style, and aside from maybe a small amount of lip tint, her face looked totally free of makeup.
It is just about impossible to see Trachtenberg in a pair of oversized shades and not immediately think of Georgina Sparks from "Gossip Girl"; you can almost hear her say "Bless us, Father. I have a feeling we're about to sin." Naturally, many IG followers loved the look, and one even dropped a Georgina Sparks gif in the comments.
Michelle Trachtenberg set the record straight yet again
From the amount of no-makeup selfies Michelle Trachtenberg posts on Instagram, she appears to not care what anyone thinks about her choice to go bare-faced online. After people hassled her in her comments with questions about how "natural" her face is, she responded with an Instagram Story. Over a no-makeup selfie, she wrote, "I've never had plastic surgery. This is my face. Like it or not." The caption also featured two middle finger emojis, which really drove the point home.
It's clear that Trachtenberg has no patience for people who feel it's their duty to offer their unsolicited comments about her face, whether they're curious about whether or not she's had work done or wondering about her health. After this Instagram Story went up, the Michelle Trachtenberg subreddit dove into the discourse surrounding her appearance. Fans not only noted that the former child actor has grown up to be stunning, but made it clear that her face is no one's business but her own. "She certainly doesn't need plastic surgery, nor does she need to justify herself to anyone," one wrote, while another person added, "She is beautiful and no one has the right to trash her."
Michelle Trachtenberg shared a cheeky message
In an Instagram selfie that went up in March 2024, Michelle Trachtenberg had a fairly NSFW message for her followers. While wearing a sweatshirt that read "Are you f**king kidding me?" in enormous block letters, the actor looked directly into the lens and posed. When it came time to write out a caption, Trachtenberg repeated the sweatshirt's message before adding the zany face emoji and "#mood."
The post was a hit with her followers. "Michelle you are so gorgeous like you always were," one person wrote. "Just ignore the haters honey." Regarding the question across the front of the sweatshirt, another person shared, "A daily phrase."
Although it's not clear who or what her caption is about, she was certainly not kidding when it came time to take a fabulous selfie. The light coming through the window, her hair falling around her face just so, and her piercing smize all hit the mark in a major way.
Michelle Trachtenberg nailed a makeup-free mirror selfie
In February 2024, Michelle Trachtenberg shared yet another effortlessly sweet mirror selfie on Instagram. In it, she showed off her Louis Vuitton phone case and some sparkly rings. She also appeared to be not wearing any makeup. "Just a #warhol girl living in a #harrypotter world," she wrote. Naturally, many IG users took to the comment section to address her love of Harry Potter. And, of course, there were references to some of the hit franchises that she's been involved in, too.
There really is nothing like seeing your favorite childhood stars all grown up and thriving. Fans not only championed Trachtenberg for living her best life on IG, but paid homage to some of her most iconic characters. "I'll always LOVE Georgina Sparks and Dawn Summers!" one wrote. Another added, "You look amazing ! Take care of yourself and never let anybody put you down."
The actor welcomed a windswept 'do
In another selfie from December 2023, a makeup-free Michelle Trachtenberg embraced her fabulously windswept tresses. The "Ice Princess" actor posed outside in her aforementioned pink rhinestone sunglasses and a cozy blue sweatshirt while the wind whipped around her, making for the perfect hairography moment. "Baby it's cold outside!" she wrote. Without missing a beat, one of her followers replied, "And the world is much warmer with you in it Michelle. Happy Holidays."
While some might try to smooth out their hair before taking a selfie in the wind, Trachtenberg continues to rock the natural, chill look. A few days later, she uploaded another windswept selfie while wearing a different pair of big sparkly shades. "My hair is giving you vibes!" she wrote. Her fans, of course, were all for this aesthetic — and who could blame them? "Long hair is the best kind of vibes," one commented.
A fresh-faced message before heading to bed
In January 2024, Michelle Trachtenberg posted a cozy good night selfie to wish "sweet dreams" to her Instagram followers. In the black and white snap, her face appeared to be totally bare, presumably because she was about to go to bed. (A wise move, as sleeping in makeup can be tough on your face.) Many of her followers hit the comment section to share their appreciation for how active she's been on the 'gram lately, wishing her sweet dreams in return. One person asked if her kitty — who has his own Instagram account — sleeps with her, and she responded, "Always!"
Trachtenberg has long been a proud cat lady, and her furry friends make regular appearances on her Instagram page. And yes, the "Gossip Girl" alum's kitties are beyond adorable: She has a tuxedo cat named Mister Martini and a gray cat named Sir Winston. Trachtenberg definitely wins an award for some extremely cute names for her kitties.
Michelle Trachtenberg stayed 'incognito' sans makeup
Nothing like a little sunshine to get the day going. In March 2024, Michelle Trachtenberg posed outside in a New York Yankees hat from Madonna's MDNA Tour and a pair of big Gucci sunglasses. She also appeared to be without any makeup. Though she was only hanging out in her backyard, this accessories combo would presumably do the trick if she were to want to keep a low profile while out running errands. Or, as she put it, "Incognito #ny."
Alas, some of her Instagram followers still suggested that, with or without the sunglasses and hat, they would spot her anywhere. "Hey Harriet, are you on a spy mission?" asked one of her followers. It's amazing how the project she was a part of when she was only 10 years old still has a fan base all these years later..
Understandably, "Harriet the Spy" holds a special place in Trachtenberg's heart. As she told Entertainment Weekly in 2016, "I still have her yellow, plastic binoculars that say 'Harriet the Spy' on my library consul with different books and memories. I also have the original book by Louise Fitzhugh on my desk to always inspire me. My love of writing came from reading and being Harriet the Spy. Writing changes people's worlds." The Brooklyn-born actor is certainly giving some undercover spy energy in her cap and sunglasses in this selfie.
Michelle Trachtenberg's special guest in a makeup-free selfie
Michelle Trachtenberg's makeup-free selfies certainly get a lot of love from her fans. However, when she posts a makeup-free selfie with one of her cats? It's an entirely different ball game. In February 2024, she shared a super cute pic she took with one of her cats. In the selfie, Mister Winston was front and center, and she peeked out from behind him. Even though less than half of her face was visible, it was clear that she wasn't wearing any makeup.
"Starlight Starbright, Sir Winston makes his wish tonight! #cat #sweetdreams," she wrote. Unsurprisingly, her followers were all about the closeup shot of her cat. One person commented, "I absolutely love that you're a cat person!" Another called Winston "iconic."
Trachtenberg is 100% a proud cat mom and her followers can't get enough of her cute furry friends. In another Instagram post, she uploaded a ridiculously charming picture of Sir Winston posing on a chair and wrote, "Mumzie. You know I have photo approval."