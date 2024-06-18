What Michelle Trachtenberg Really Looks Like Underneath The Makeup

It's no exaggeration to say Michelle Trachtenberg has been in the public eye for the majority of her life. Though her acting career officially began when she began acting in commercials when she was still in preschool, Trachtenberg's life transformed when she joined the cast of the 1996 Nickelodeon movie "Harriet The Spy." She went on to land roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Eurotrip," "Ice Princess," "17 Again," "Gossip Girl," and more.

While the fabulously menacing "Gossip Girl" character Georgina Sparks would rarely be caught without her makeup done, her real-life counterpart loves a no-makeup moment when she's off the clock. While she certainly is all for getting in glam when the occasion calls for it, the former child star embraces any chance she gets to just be her most natural self. As she told Blackfilm in 2005, "The real me is sitting at home, no makeup, in my old sweatpants, watching DVDs. And no makeup is a big thing because I love makeup. So that's me. I'm there clicking on my Tivo watching 'Law And Order' with my sister because I'm obsessed."

More recently, Trachtenberg has posted a lot of bare-faced selfies on Instagram. Whether she's chilling with her cats indoors or basking in the sun in her backyard, she sure knows how to keep it easy and breezy. Here is a breakdown of 14 of her no-makeup selfies.

