Donald Trump's Relationship With Former Apprentice Contestant Jennifer Murphy, Explained

Jennifer Murphy making it onto "The Apprentice" was a somewhat controversial decision, and it all seemed to rely on how much Donald Trump liked her look. In the book "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass," author Ramin Setoodeh revealed that Burnett didn't want her on the show but that Trump "thought that Murphy would make good TV, equating her looks with ratings."

Setoodeh interviewed Randal Pinkett, a Season 4 contestant, for the book. Pinkett said that he heard Trump talking about how attractive he thought Murphy was and how much he wanted to sleep with her. Murphy also talked about how the show cut some of the moments when Trump was flirting with her on set.

Despite firing her on the show, Trump told Murphy that he still wanted to employ her, and it was after a job interview with him that Murphy said Trump kissed her unexpectedly. "I was thinking, 'Oh, he's going to hug me,' but when he pulled my face in and gave me a smooch. I was like, 'Oh-kay,'" Murphy told Grazia. "I didn't know how to act. I was just a little taken aback and probably turned red." She didn't end up taking a job with the Trump organization, though apparently she was offered some, and she seemed unbothered by his attraction to her.

