Video Of Donald Trump Walking Down Stairs Has Everyone Concerned

Both President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, have been facing critiques about their advanced age as the 2024 presidential campaign ramps up. Both sides of the political aisle have been calling out the other for what they feel are clear examples of failing mental and/or physical health. One such incident has happened with Trump recently.

In a video shared on June 15, 2024, the former president was seen walking down the stairs of his plane, and people couldn't help but notice how cautiously Trump descened. Ron Filipowski, editor-in-chief with MeidasTouch and frequent Republican critic, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Look how intensely focused he is on not screwing this up because this is so important to him. Staring down the whole time while gripping that railing. Then you can see how proud he is of his accomplishment at the bottom."

Look how intensely focused he is on not screwing this up because this is so important to him. Staring down the whole time while gripping that railing. Then you can see how proud he is of his accomplishment at the bottom. pic.twitter.com/5jMreOEuRG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 16, 2024

The clip does seem to have people talking. One person thought it could be a signal of diminishing health, writing, "Folks with dementia have issues processing depth perception." Others honed in on how Trump's right leg moved, as one user posted, "There is something seriously wrong with his right leg. Watch how he practically flings it out in front of him as he steps down compared to the left leg."