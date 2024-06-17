Video Of Donald Trump Walking Down Stairs Has Everyone Concerned
Both President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, have been facing critiques about their advanced age as the 2024 presidential campaign ramps up. Both sides of the political aisle have been calling out the other for what they feel are clear examples of failing mental and/or physical health. One such incident has happened with Trump recently.
In a video shared on June 15, 2024, the former president was seen walking down the stairs of his plane, and people couldn't help but notice how cautiously Trump descened. Ron Filipowski, editor-in-chief with MeidasTouch and frequent Republican critic, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Look how intensely focused he is on not screwing this up because this is so important to him. Staring down the whole time while gripping that railing. Then you can see how proud he is of his accomplishment at the bottom."
Look how intensely focused he is on not screwing this up because this is so important to him. Staring down the whole time while gripping that railing. Then you can see how proud he is of his accomplishment at the bottom. pic.twitter.com/5jMreOEuRG
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 16, 2024
The clip does seem to have people talking. One person thought it could be a signal of diminishing health, writing, "Folks with dementia have issues processing depth perception." Others honed in on how Trump's right leg moved, as one user posted, "There is something seriously wrong with his right leg. Watch how he practically flings it out in front of him as he steps down compared to the left leg."
Donald Trump's health has been questioned before
Speculation about Donald Trump's health, particularly his right leg, has come up before and it was fueled by another post from Ron Filipowski. Trump was seen dancing at a May 2024 campaign event, and he seemed to have trouble getting down the stage stairs. It was yet another example of the many reasons that we suspect Trump's health could be in decline.
While some are concerned that this latest footage showed an alarming decline in Trump's physical abilities, others found it amusing. One person joked, "Maybe [T]rump's bone spurs are acting up." The former president (in)famously claimed to have bone spurs to skip out on the Vietnam draft. Other users countered the Trump video with footage of Joe Biden falling on the stairs of Air Force One. However, stairs (and ramps) have always been one of Trump's natural enemies.
During his presidency, Trump faced similar criticism about how he seemed unsteady as he walked down the ramp at the West Point graduation ceremony. He responded on Twitter, saying: "The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is 'fall' for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!" We have yet to hear an explanation from Trump or his team in response to the recent plane stair footage.