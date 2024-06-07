Donald Trump's Top 5 Most Awkward Dancing Moments

At a 2024 Easter event at Mar-a-Lago, Barron Trump was seen reacting to dad Donald Trump's dance moves like a typical teen — trying to get some distance from his dad's antics. But that's hardly the first awkward Donald dancing moment. Donald has been seen dancing numerous times on stage at his political rallies, and even before Donald entered politics, he was seen busting a move at awards shows and on TV. It never quite seems to go as well as he might think that it's going. It could be that he doesn't always seem the most comfortable in his skin with what he's doing or that he's either trying too hard or not quite hard enough.

Whether it's his own self-consciousness that makes some of his dance moves particularly cringy to watch or if the cringe is in the eye of the beholder, it's hard to say. We'll let you decide after you take a look at some of these clips. Once you see them, you can't unsee them, so you've been warned.