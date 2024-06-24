Inside Lainey Wilson's Relationship With Her Sister Janna
"Two House Story," by country star Lainey Wilson, is a sweet tale about her childhood with beloved older sister, Janna Wilson Sadler. The song is also a reflection on how two siblings who were raised in the same household turn out to be individuals with completely different aspirations and values in life. In the case of the Wilson sisters, Janna's was to settle down and have her own family, while Lainey's was to become a famous musician. "We both looked out the same window / Wished on the same stars / Hung our blue jeans in the same breeze in the same backyard," part of the song's chorus goes. "And how can two kids with the same raising / Wind up on such different pages / We all got our different callings / Yeah, I guess that's why they call it / A two story house."
It's something that has always intrigued Lainey, who spent her formative years in Louisiana before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, at age 19 to pursue her love of music. Meanwhile, Janna stayed behind, eventually fulfilling her own dream of becoming a wife and mother. "We grew up so close," Lainey confirmed in a 2021 interview with People. "Like the lyrics of the song say, we grew up in the same bedroom looking out the window hanging up clothes on the same line. Everyone has a different story." Though they couldn't be more different, the bond between the Wilson sisters is unlike any other.
Janna and Lainey Wilson are each other's best friends
Lainey Wilson and her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, have been inseparable since they were children. Growing up in Baskin, Louisiana with their parents Michelle and Brian Wilson, "My sister and I shared the same bedroom and shared the same clothes and we were taught all the same lessons," as the country star detailed to People in 2021. However, they have notably different recollections of their childhood. For one, Janna claimed that her little sister used to sneak into her closet to "steal" her clothes, while Lainey argued that she would merely "borrow" them. "Come on," Lainey quipped in an Instagram clip promoting her single, "Two Story House." Meanwhile, the "Watermelon Moonshine" hitmaker alleged that she would sometimes get caught up in her sister's mess and be punished for it.
"If she would get in trouble, I got in trouble," Lainey complained, to which Janna retorted, "Now, that's a lie. Because I got way more spankings than you did." While congratulating her sister for winning new female artist of the year at the 2022 ACM Awards, Janna described Lainey as her BFF for life (Lainey also took home song of the year for her hit single "Things a Man Oughta Know"). "Let me tell y'all about best friend," Janna gushed on Instagram. "She is kind. She is genuine. She is goofy. She is respected by many. She is unstoppable." Her elder sibling then expressed how proud she was of Lainey and vowed to always support her no matter what. Indeed, judging by all the evidence, she has.
Janna Wilson Sadler is Lainey Wilson's No. 1 fan
Janna Wilson Sadler has supported Lainey Wilson since the Grammy winner was just a young girl with aspirations to conquer the country music scene. Now that she has done exactly that, Janna couldn't be more delighted. "Get it sister!" she wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to the "Smell Like Smoke" hitmaker. Every step of the way, she has her sister's back. "It is so fun watching the good 'guy' win!" Janna gushed in another post after Lainey scooped up four trophies at the 2023 ACM Awards, including album of the year for her 2022 record "Bell Bottom Country." She sweetly added, "We will forever be in your corner cheering you on." That November, the doting mother-of-two also gave Lainey a massive shout-out on Instagram for sweeping the 2023 CMAs with five major awards wins.
Describing Lainey as an icon, Janna lauded her sister for smashing the glass ceiling and being an inspiration to young women everywhere. "You are a dang good human and deserve all the wonderful things," Janna wrote. "We are so proud of you." In one of her acceptance speeches, Lainey struggled to hold back tears as she reflected on the highs and lows of her music career thus far. Taking a moment to express her gratitude to everyone who has been a part of her journey, including her boyfriend Devlin Hodges and Janna, the singer enthused, "[I] love you Mom and Daddy, Jane, the boys. God bless you," (via People).