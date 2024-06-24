Inside Lainey Wilson's Relationship With Her Sister Janna

"Two House Story," by country star Lainey Wilson, is a sweet tale about her childhood with beloved older sister, Janna Wilson Sadler. The song is also a reflection on how two siblings who were raised in the same household turn out to be individuals with completely different aspirations and values in life. In the case of the Wilson sisters, Janna's was to settle down and have her own family, while Lainey's was to become a famous musician. "We both looked out the same window / Wished on the same stars / Hung our blue jeans in the same breeze in the same backyard," part of the song's chorus goes. "And how can two kids with the same raising / Wind up on such different pages / We all got our different callings / Yeah, I guess that's why they call it / A two story house."

It's something that has always intrigued Lainey, who spent her formative years in Louisiana before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, at age 19 to pursue her love of music. Meanwhile, Janna stayed behind, eventually fulfilling her own dream of becoming a wife and mother. "We grew up so close," Lainey confirmed in a 2021 interview with People. "Like the lyrics of the song say, we grew up in the same bedroom looking out the window hanging up clothes on the same line. Everyone has a different story." Though they couldn't be more different, the bond between the Wilson sisters is unlike any other.