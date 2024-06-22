Tragic Details About Priyanka Chopra's Life You Never Knew

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most beautiful women in the world, and she has the title of Miss World from 2000 to prove it. But what you may not know about Chopra is that seeing her own beauty hasn't always been easy for her. In 2012, the former beauty queen opened up at the Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit about her journey from insecure teenager to beautiful international superstar. "My life was an epitome of imperfection. I'm not perfect like Aishwarya Rai, beautiful, stunning. I was a gawky kid, had low self-esteem, came from a modest middle-class background, had white marks on my legs, but only thing I knew was to work hard and learn. I didn't know how to act or win a beauty pageant," Chopra said, as reported by the International Business Times. Still, Chopra didn't let any insecurities stop her. "But I was damn hard working. Today, my legs sell 12 brands," she said.

Facing insecurity as a teen has given Chopra a unique perspective as an adult — she feels it's her duty to ensure that the next generation of women do not feel insecure, but rather be empowered by their identity. "There are so many girls around the world that are told that they can't live their lives or they can't behave a certain way because they're girls. You know, we have to fight the fight ourselves. We have to show girl-love to each other. We need to encourage other women instead of knocking each other down," Chopra said to Allure.