The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Christina Applegate

Some stars have been in the industry for so long that they're part of our pop culture DNA. Christina Applegate is one of them. The Hollywood-born icon first made her acting debut in an episode of "Days of Our Lives" in 1972, steadily working her way up in the industry before landing the role that made her a household name: Kelly Bundy in "Married with Children." Over the years, she cemented herself as a painfully funny, striking beauty who could turn her hand to any number of roles. But, despite her fame and fortune, life hasn't always been kind to Applegate.

In fact, she's encountered things that would make your average person crumble under the pressure. From an illness that ravaged its way through her family to the death of a lover and the demise of a career before its time, Applegate has been through the wringer — and it's not over yet. It just goes to show that all that glitters isn't gold, and being a movie star doesn't make you immune to life's problems.

Regardless, Applegate has tried to make the most of her situation and has largely come out the other side, proving that when life hands you lemons, you can make lemonade — though it's not over yet.